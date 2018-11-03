Louise Palanker: Personal Space Invader, Committed Relationship, Sex

Teenagers

Question from Sandra

Hey. So there’s this boy on my school bus and he’s been following me around, sitting too close to me and staring at me! Help! He’s kinda creepy and I’m not interested in him.

Weezy

Sit with a friend for support, look directly at him and say, “You are making me uncomfortable.” Do not allow your friend to gang up with you on him or call him names. Just ask him firmly and calmly to give you space.

If he begins to scare you and cause you to really feel threatened, tell an adult. Some people just do not understand social cues and personal space, so you to need to be direct and firm with them.

Also, girls and women are conditioned to be polite but when someone is not picking up on the energy you are projecting, then it is perfectly OK to be blunt.

Question from Andria

Hi, Weezy. I need help. I’ve been talking to this guy for two years. We’ve met in person in the past and spent nights together last year. I haven’t seen him since last February ...

Every time I ask him to hang out he comes up with an excuse. I’ve confronted him about it. And he goes, “I know. I haven’t been there for you. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted. I just get caught up with work.” (He just graduated college and is working. I am still in college.)

He says he’ll make time for me but we haven’t seen each other since February. He may even go days without texting me.

I don’t know what to do. Do I confront him again? What do I say? How do I bring up wanting to see him without sounding annoying? We are only one state away from each other. We would usually both take trains and meet halfway.

Do I not message him until I hear from him? I genuinely don’t know what to do.

Weezy

It’s not a matter of seeming annoying or not, so don’t worry about that. Your conduct has been absolutely fine. It’s a matter of establishing whether you two are on the same page.

To me it feels like you are not. This is not a committed relationship and it seems like you would like one. Yes, he is saying, “You’re everything I’ve ever wanted,” but he is not behaving that way.

It’s important to watch what people do rather than just listening to what they say. He’s not doing enough. You can have a conversation with him in which you say, “I’d really love to know what we mean to each other.” Let him talk and if his actions do not back up his words then walk away.

You are in two different states and now that you are both becoming adults, this arrangement just may not be realistic for him. If that is the case, then he needs to tell you so that you can move on.

And you need to directly ask him if he believes that you two may have a more committed future so that you can plan accordingly.

Question from Jennie

I’m a senior in high school and I met this boy at a party and we really hit it off, both being very flirty. We started texting and hanging out, but he had just broken up with a girl and he told me he was not ready for a new relationship. He still continued pursuing me and was super affectionate and so I grew attached, which he did not like. He tried to end things, saying he needed his space and time for himself.

But then he texted that he wanted to hang out. Then he started mentioning sex and I told him I was not ready for that yet. He said he understood, but started acting distant and strange. He was ignoring me and then he told me again that he is not ready for a relationship and that we should just be friends. But still we texted and talked, and then at homecoming we hung out and things escalated and we ended up having sex. It was just an in-the-moment thing.

Now looking back, I feel like I might’ve felt like I had to prove something to him or I just liked him so much, but he warned me before anything happened. Reminding me of what we talked about concerning that casual relationship we apparently established.

Afterward, I felt fine but his whole demeanor again changed. He began acting as if I wasn’t there, playing around on his phone while I was right next to him when, in the past, he couldn’t keep his attention off me.

I don’t understand why he’s acting this way after we just had sex ... I feel like I already know the answer but I’m hoping you could grant me confirmation.

Weezy

It’s so confusing when you like a guy. Every interaction with him feels like progress, and so you want to engage with him when he shows interest and hope that the two of you are only growing closer.

However, with some perspective and experience you will be able to see that this guy really does enjoy you as a person but he should not have taken advantage of your romantic feelings for you. He thought he had made it clear to you that he was not interested in a relationship. He should have also made it clear to HIMSELF that you are not a potential sexual partner UNLESS he becomes interested in dating you. He knows how you feel. He knew that this intimacy would strengthen your emotional connection to him and he went ahead and had sex with you.

That’s just not OK. Sex should never be taken. It should be shared.

You made the all-too-common mistake of believing that sex would win you the guy. It usually does not. If a guy is in love with you before sex then sex (at a mature-enough age; I recommend 18) should bring you closer. If he is not in love with you before sex, then sex will drive you apart. He will feel responsible and trapped and guilty.

That’s how I am seeing your situation. I am so sorry. I know you want more from him. He may get over his ex and be ready for a relationship with you one day. But I am not encouraged by the way he has treated you thus far. You deserve more.

