Louise Palanker: Popularity Balance, Eating Disorders, Toxic Friendships Taken Too Far

Teenagers

Question from Ronan

So I like this girl. She is popular, and I’m what popular kids refer to as a “nerd” but we are friends. We aren’t the sort of friends who hang out after school or go to movies; we really just hang out at school. We have 3 classes together so we talk a lot. I really like her and I don’t know what to do because I’m really shy so I haven’t done anything like this before.

Weezy

You may not have a totally accurate view of how others perceive you. This girl seems to enjoy talking to you. Usually when two kids are in completely different orbits, there is no communication at all. She’s your friend, so that’s a great start.

Also, “nerds” are not perceived as they once were. Back in a time before the Internet, the street value of a nerd was his ability to set up the film projector. Today, a nerd can merge your calendars, edit your film, create your graphic, manage your disc space AND set up your printer!

Nerds are powerful, and over the past 50 years we have watched nerds like Bill Gates, Tim Cook and Steven Spielberg grow up and run the world.

How fast you can run with a football is really only interesting during high school. A tiny percentage of athletes go pro. Millions of young people will have very successful careers in technology and related fields. They are also the energy that is fueling exciting and life changing global advances.

So, begin reframing your self perception. You can not control whether this girl will see you romantically; that’s up to mysterious forces beyond our understanding. What you can do is show her who you are. You are already doing that. Give her warm and welcoming smiles. Offer a compliment when she does something well, or says something interesting or funny.

Value in her what she values in herself. Do nice things for her. Ask her for her opinion or about how something makes her feel. When the moment seems right, suggest hanging out. At the very least you are creating an important friendship. Maybe more. But know your worth and let the rest unfold naturally.

(Shallon Lester video)

• • •

Question from Wendy

I know you’re not exactly qualified to answer this but ...

Hi, I’ve been trying (and failing) to recover from what I think is an eating disorder. I make myself throw up my dinner every two days and I force myself to not eat snacks because they have “too many calories.”

I’ve been doing this for roughly six months. I just don’t know if I qualify for an eating disorder because some people have them for years, or don’t eat at all ... etc. But I’ve only been doing this for six months and even though I throw up every two days, that means that on some days I do eat meals. I am just slightly underweight but only by a few pounds, so I’m practically at a healthy weight.

Ever since the holidays started, I’ve been telling myself that I should stop throwing up and care about calories, but I can’t help but think, “can I recover when I was never really sick in the first place?” Or, “nobody will take me seriously because I don’t have an eating disorder.”

I just really need some clarification if I actually have an eating disorder. I keep telling myself “yes, you’re sick and you have to get better,” but I keep thinking whatever I’m doing isn’t valid to be an eating disorder.

Weezy

You DO have an eating disorder. You have put yourself on a very dangerous path. You need help right now. There are healthy ways to place restrictions on what you eat, “dieting” and/or count calories. Throwing up is not EVER going to be one of them. It is extremely addictive and destructive behavior.

Throwing up should only ever be an involuntary reaction. It should only ever be your body telling you that something that went down needs to come up. When you make yourself throw up, you are tricking your body and doing serious damage.

Digestion begins in your mouth. As soon as you put food in there your body gets to work. Saliva starts breaking down the food and preparing to use it as fuel and nutrients. As the food makes its way into your digestive system, acids and enzymes head to the scene and get busy. Forcing yourself to throw up sends these acids heading right up your esophagus and into your throat and mouth.

This does all kinds of damage. It rots your organs and your teeth. It gives you horrible breath. It robs your muscles, tendons, ligaments and bones of all the nutrition they thought they were about to receive.

You MUST NOT do this to yourself. EVER. Future you is counting on current you to create a body that will go the distance. You are interrupting all kinds of circuitry that is attempting to hard wire itself in your brain and throughout your body. Nature is attempting to form the woman you will become. Stop stopping her!

Yes, you do have an eating disorder. YOU must learn how to balance what you eat with how you move. You are running the engine that is your body. You don’t get to cheat and rob your body of its fuel. You CAN be healthy and feel good about a routine, a set of healthy habits, a system you will put into place that works for you. This will give you the freedom you need to enjoy the food you eat, the exercise you do and life itself.

Click here for more information from the National Eating Disorders Association.

• • •

Question from Eliza

So I have a twin sister and we always have this on-and-off relationship with our friendship group at school. We went on a trip and our friendship group broke into our house, spilled coffee on the floors, and looked through our things and went through my phone and took photos of my private messages.

After my sister and I found out that it was, in fact, our closest friend in the world who gave everyone the key we didn’t know how to react. All the girls are still acting like nothing ever happened and I don’t know what to do when I get back to school. They’ve honestly been mean to us before this but I feel like this pushes it.

What should I do? What should I do at school regarding sorting it out or getting such toxic friends out of my life? Please help. idk what to do!

Weezy

Your friends committed the crimes of breaking and entering and vandalism. They violated your space, your rights and your privacy. This is serious and you need the adults in your life to lead you through it.

You need help and so do these girls. It sounds like they are all being controlled by the ringleader, and they are on their way to getting themselves into even deeper trouble. Parents, teachers and law enforcement should help you and your sister navigate your way through this trauma.

If your parents do not know what happened, tell them. Let them take it from there. They will contact the parents of these kids and you can then say to the girls, “You broke into my parents’ home. They get to determine what happens next.”

I am hopeful that the adults in your world will help you and your sister sort through the legal, the emotional and the social aspects of this situation. You deserve much better friendships and you should feel no guilt as you gravitate toward forging them.

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.