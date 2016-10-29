Louise Palanker: Ready to Lose My Virginity, Gender Identity and Body Questions, Liking a Boy

Teenagers

Question from Jennifer

I feel I am ready to lose my virginity to my boyfriend but I’m terrified of the pain since I’ve only put tampons in my “you know what,” so it’s extremely small down there and also, my body isn’t at its best (I have stretch marks) and I’m scared he’ll be grossed out if he sees them.

Any advice on how I can be more confident and also make it less painful? Thank you!

Weezy

First, I must tell you that I can not recommend that you lose your virginity until you are at least 18 years old and in a loving and committed relationship. You should also first visit a gynecologist to discuss all of your options regarding health, safety and birth control.

Assuming that you are and you have, we can move the conversation forward. Beginning with your body image fears, DO NOT worry about it. Almost every woman feels self-conscious about the details of her naked body. Your guy will not see any flaws. He will be very thrilled and distracted.

You needn’t spend another moment on this. You can tell him that you would be more comfortable in a darker room and you can stay under the covers, but I really do promise you that everyone has stretch marks and that yours will be as invisible to him as a scuff mark in Times Square.

Second, ask your boyfriend to be gentle and to go slowly because pain may be an issue when you first become sexually active. Your boyfriend’s responsibility is to help you feel safe and protected and loved. Your down there is quite stretchy. It’s designed for an entire person to exit the area.

Yes, intercourse hurts at first but no more than falling and scraping your knee or other pains you have already experienced. Using a lubrication can help. You may also want to click here for more advice from Scarleteen on your first sexual experience.

Think of all the women who have come before you and crossed this milestone. Sharing your first sexual experience with a caring and loving partner is what is most important.

• • •

Question from Martha

Hi, Weezy. When I was a little girl, I always wanted to dress in boy clothes and I liked boy toys, and everyone assumed I was just a tomboy. Well, now I realize that maybe all of that was due to the fact that I am gay.

So I was OK with that being the reason I was so “boy-ish” as a child. But I read an article recently about transgender people and their experiences, and it scared me because I could relate to some things.

For example, I distinctly remember whispering to my sister when I was little (I wish I were a boy). My question is, does that mean something? Could I be transgender or is it common for lesbians to say this when they are little?

I feel pretty comfortable in my own skin. Although I’ve thought if I were to wake up suddenly one day and have the body of a male ... I don’t think it would bother me too much, but I think in the long run I would probably want to change back.

I would really appreciate some answers, thank you.

Weezy

I am a straight, female tomboy. For the first eight years of my life if you had asked me to be honest about my preferred gender, I would have told you that I wanted to be a boy. Since my early childhood I have been completely content being a female.

There is no clear-cut, definitive measurement for gender identity, but I will tell any child or adult that if you can avoid hormones or surgery, do that. You now have the freedom to dress how you wish and love whom you wish, so if the parts you’ve got now are comfortable, let’s keep them.

I absolutely love our modern age’s increased acceptance of gender, romantic and sexual options. However, it comes with a price. That price is that kids can feel really confused about what and who they are.

When I was growing up we were expected to be straight, but some people were gay. Those were the options. That was pretty much it. We knew about cross dressing but that was considered weird.

We barely knew that changing one’s gender identification was even possible, and the person who did it made headlines and lost jobs and friends.

Look how far we have come. It’s excellent.

Today, kids grow up in a world where they are being supported and encouraged to select an identity from hundreds of boxes. This can be daunting. I believe that there can often be freedom within boundaries. Lack of boundaries can terrify us. So it may be up to you to create boundaries within which you can feel more secure. Base your boundaries on what you can easily eliminate.

Yes, gender identity can be fluid but right now ... this year ... if you are fine with your body, then altering your body is not an option. Take that off the table. In your letter you have pretty much outlined who you believe you are. You are a lesbian tomboy. Let that just be what it is unless or until you feel differently.

• • •

Question from Rachel

So I like this boy but he is dating someone already. What do I do?

Weezy

You can respect his current relationship. You can let him know that you have feelings for him and you are stepping back BECAUSE you respect his relationship. This one sentence has magical properties. It accomplishes a great deal:

» It lets him know that you like him.

» It explains why you can’t always hang out with him. It hurts too much.

» It telegraphs that despite your crush you are not remotely interested in being a “side chick.”

» It informs him that if anything were to ever develop between the two of you it would need to start honorably.

» It signals that if he now or one day does return your feelings, he must properly end his relationship, wait a period of time and then ask you out. Going in any other order will bring you both nothing but pain.

» It shows him that you are a good person.

» It upholds your dignity and self respect.

• • •

