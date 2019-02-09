Louise Palanker: Creating a Relationship, Breakup Blues, Questioning Sexuality

Teenagers

Question from Charlie

Why is it that when I find someone I truly love and have happiness I always just mess it up?

Weezy

First let me just help you reframe your language. Words like “always” and “never” as applied to behavior or outcomes are counterproductive. When you adopt a defeated tone you are more likely to fulfill it.

The good news is that you have asked the question and therefore you do, on some level know, that you have the power to understand what happened and to adjust and improve accordingly.

Let’s start by applying the past tense to what has already happened. You have, in the past, “messed things up.” How can you avoid that moving forward? I don’t know the details so I will need to speak in generalities. First, you have to believe that you deserve happiness and to enjoy a fulfilling relationship. You deserve to love and be loved in return. The lifeblood of any relationship contains these four ingredients:

» Respect

» Trust

» Communication. (Talking and Listening)

» Dependability (Are you where you say you are going to be? Do you do what you say you are going to do?)

Let’s talk about the last ingredient. Dependability. That is what will earn you the first two ingredients. The second to last ingredient is communication. And that is what will help you navigate the stumbles on your pathway to achieving respect and trust. For example: Did you understand her when she told you how important it was to her that you met her at the book fair? That is how you will learn more about her needs so that you can successfully meet them.

Communication includes apologizing. An apology is not weakness. It’s strength. It’s mustering the courage to admit that you are not perfect and to state that you will attempt to improve. It makes the other person feel heard and understood.

Now, you don’t want to spend an entire relationship tip toeing around somebody’s mood swings and apologizing profusely for looking the wrong way at her dog. A huge part of dating is figuring out if the two of you are a good fit. Do her requests feel reasonable to you and vice versa? Do you like who you are inside of this relationship?

When you do truly love someone you will need to put some work into creating a relationship. Even still, they don’t all work out. That’s the whole point. You are supposed to be working your way toward the one that will.

Here is an additional theory:

(Marie Forleo video)

• • •

Question from Carmen

My boyfriend just broke up with me with no explainaition and I really want him back but I don’t know how.

Weezy

I am so sorry. I don’t know how either. You do deserve an explanation. But you should not expect an explanation to win you back the guy. You can contact him and ask him to help you understand what happened so you can move on. He may or may not be willing to provide you with more information. It won’t make you feel much better. I know that the only thing that would do that right now is him begging you to take him back. It’s what you want but it’s probably not what you need.

Part of the healing process is just crying and hurting for a little while. I know you are not quite ready to hear this, but if the guy is not man enough to break up with you with respect and sensitivity then he is not a guy who deserves you. Be willing to walk through your pain. You will come out the other side stronger and more ready to create a healthy relationship with the right person.

• • •

Question from Jada

If I have a crush on a girl does that mean I’m gay?

Weezy

Yes, you may be gay or you may be bisexual. Our crushes inform us as to our sexual orientation. I know that you may feel an urgent need to properly label yourself right now as you journey toward self discovery but it’s not really necessary. This is a time for you to be feeling your feelings rather than judging them.

However, if you would like some clarity to help you sort through and better understand your feelings then you can ask yourself a few questions:

» Have you had other crushes on girls?

» Have you ever had a crush on a boy?

» If you see a picture of a bunch of people, does your eye gravitate toward the men or the women?

» When someone attractive walks closer to you, does your heart tend to go pitter pat more often when it’s a girl or when it’s a guy?

» This girl that you like? Can you picture yourself kissing her?

Answering these questions may help you identify patterns that are emerging. But still, I will advise you to spend another couple of years growing up. Don’t be in too much of a hurry to define yourself. We are all unique. Who you are is completely acceptable but you don’t have to fit into any one box. If at some point you feel that a certain label best defines you to yourself and to others then go ahead and begin using it.

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.