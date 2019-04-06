Louise Palanker: Shaving ‘Down There,’ Beyond Belief, Words to Live By

Teenagers

Question from Kari

OK, so I decided to trim my pubic hair and now it is super pokey and uncomfortable and I hate it. It’s like someone is poking me with a tiny needle!!! I feel like it’s because I have sharp edges.

Will it be like this forever or how long till the feeling goes away? I have tried everything from lotion to Vaseline to conditioner. I just want to know if this is a permanent thing and if I should just shave it off and start over.

Weezy

This is what happens when you trim or shave down there. It will stop bothering you once it grows out a bit. Pubic hair is designed by nature to protect a delicate area and so it is thick and curly. When you trim or shave down there it does become coarse and itchy.

This is a trial and error learning curve. You will find a grooming method that works for you.

I don’t recommend that you use creams, Vaseline or even soap in that area. These types of products are not meant for that part of your body and they could cause more irritation. What I advise is that you trim the sides enough to not stick out of a bathing suit and then just leave the rest alone.

When you are older, you may decide to go to a professional for waxing. That will be up to you and your budget.

How you tend that particular garden will be your decision, but keep in mind that you need to listen to your body. If you are doing something for the sake of beauty and it feels wrong ... your shoes hurt, your mascara is making you cry, your Spanx are cutting off your flow of oxygen ... pay attention! Readjust. You can be cute and comfortable!

Question from Ryan

I don’t know what to believe in and I don’t mean religion. I mean like love, loyalty and that sort of thing.

Weezy

I, too, ponder often on the “why are we here and what really matters?” questions. I will share with you what I believe.

We are here to share knowledge, wisdom, art, music, laughter and most of all love.

Integrity matters. Integrity is defined as doing the right thing even when no one is watching. Even when nobody but you will know that you did the right thing.

Honor matters. Be someone you can respect. You earn your own respect through your deeds. Pitch in. Help. Be of service.

Dignity and manners matter. The Golden Rule earns gold for a reason. Do unto others as you would have them do to you. That works.

Know your values. Be true to them. Be trustworthy. Do what you say you are going to do. Be where you say you are going to be. This is how you earn trust.

What matters most is kindness. You can be strong and kind. You can be honest and kind. You can be firm and kind. With very few exceptions you should put kindness first.

Love must be felt. Loyalty and trust must be earned. Even when you have decided that someone does not deserve your loyalty, there is no need to be rude or cruel. You can simply state your truth and walk away.

Trust your instincts. Give everyone a chance.

When in doubt, be kind. Especially to yourself.

Question from Aaron

I’ve kinda decided a few sayings I made up. I want to live by them so here they are:

“It’s never a lost cause.” “It’s something, unless it’s not.” “You do you, unless you aren’t you anymore.”

So I know it doesn’t sound like I’m making any sort of sense, but it means something to me.

If you’re able to make sense of them, are they good things to live by?

Weezy

Yes. Absolutely! I love that you are creating mottoes that will help guide and steer your life. This means that you are giving genuine thought to who you want to be and the values that matter to you.

We humans use language not just to communicate with others but to sort through our own experiences and to conceptualize what matters most to us.

You are blending your realizations with your writing skills to create inspirational messages for yourself that are also wonderful to share with the world. That is outstanding.

What I am hearing you say is that it’s important to stay positive and productive, to learn what deserves our attention and what does not and to remain true to yourself. I am very impressed!

These are words to live by.

