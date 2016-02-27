Louise Palanker: Slut Shaming, Talking About Dad’s Death, Feeling Fat

Teenagers

Question from Melissa

Weezy ... I’d describe myself as someone who is not afraid to stand up for herself. I’m very talkative and outgoing, and I probably talk to guys more than girls. I’m not trying to get them to like me or anything weird like that. I just get along with them better.

I like the way I am except for this one situation ...

I go to a small school (less than 20 students per grade), and I have issues with this guy in my grade, Mike. We used to like each other and we never dated, but we were a bit of a “thing” and now he hates me ...

My friend, Connor, tells me that Mike always talks behind my back. Connor has asked Mike why he doesn’t like me, and apparently I’m “mean” and “a d*ck.” Connor tells me that Mike judges other people who don’t hate me.

I don’t remember ever being mean to him. In fact, all I ever did was flirt with him to be quite frank. He never responds when I try to talk to him ...

Where did I go wrong? I’m mean? What about all the times he called me a slut or shouted “SSS” (slut stripper stalker) until I turned around and he would laugh because it proved I responded to that name. He won’t even look at me anymore? I’m the mean one? I just want to be friends with him again.

Weezy

First, let me start by saying that I know most girls put up with a certain amount of slut shaming just to get along, but please be aware that this behavior is absolutely and positively unacceptable. Girls should ban together on this, and when you hear a boy (or anyone for that matter) using those words ALL OF YOU, together look directly at him and say, “Not OK!”

At your age, everyone is just trying to survive through the day. I get it. Friends are not just desirable. They are essential. You are attempting to establish who you are and how you fit in, and the only way to do that is through associating in a meaningful way with your peer group.

This causes many kids to attack as a means of defense. Do not get so desperate to protect yourself that you are guilty of flinging names. Err on the side of discretion.

Even — or ESPECIALLY — kids who are acting all tough are actually terrified. Be a friendly face and voice.

On to your specific problem. This kid likes you but he somehow feels either ignored, hurt or dismissed by you, and so he has gone on the attack. Don’t take the bait. Very respectfully, approach him and say, “Do we have a problem? Because, I thought we were good. Can we sort this out?"

Also know that this type of vicious behavior tends to stop in high school. Mike kid is not enjoying what he is doing to you. Help him by giving him permission to stop. Smile. Be friendly. Show, by example, how you need to be treated.

Calling people a slut is as absurd as this video, but not nearly as funny:

(Whitney Rice video)

• • •

Question from Marcus

So my dad passed away this summer, and hopefully it’s the worst thing I ever have to go through. He was my best friend and it was very sudden, and I don’t think I’m grieving correctly. Whenever someone wants to talk about him, or something we used to do together with him, I feel uncomfortable and try to avoid it.

It’s not that I don’t want to remember, but more like I don’t want to recognize that it really happened. What should I do when my mom wants me to talk about him?

Weezy

I am so very sorry to hear about your loss. This is completely shocking and devastating.

Your Mom is trying to help you heal which is very brave of her and selfless, since she too is in mourning. She has probably heard that talking about your dad is good for you. However, everyone grieves differently.

Tell her that you are not yet ready to remember that great stuff. Children grieve in their own unique ways because for kids, Job One is still growing up.

You don’t just want to make that Job One. You NEED to do so. You have to be with your friends. You have to enjoy your life. You have to have fun. You MUST HAVE things to look forward to.

You are busy creating yourself and forming the person you will become. For kids who are grieving, this means blocking out certain feelings until you are ready to feel them.

Biology is mandating that you be hyper-focussed on everything that is happening to your body, to your social situations, to your molding of self, etc. There just isn’t a lot of room for grieving at the moment. You are shocked and you are stunned and you are horrified, but you also must get on with the the business of being a child and becoming an adult.

Also, there is no correct way to grieve at any age. Your mother may want and need to talk about your father and remember events and quote him and imagine what he would say or do. She can do that with her friends and give you what you need right now.

When you are somewhere in your 30s, this is all going to hit you hard. That will be because you have become yourself and you will have a moment to recognize what happened to your childhood, and you will really cry for the kid who lost his father at such a tender age. When you have your own child who is the age you are right now, that is when you will probably need to be in therapy.

Try to explain this to your Mom. She will understand.

Watch this video with your mom and talk about which parts of it resonate with you:

(JudisHouseDenver video)

• • •

Question from Hayley

Dear Weezy, I’ve always been an overweight person. I started on a diet. I go to the gym now and people started telling me I look skinnier but I feel fat. I sometimes don’t want to eat at all. I need advice. Can you help?

Weezy

All of us must learn how to eat a healthy diet, drink plenty of water and get enough exercise. There are no shortcuts. It comes more easily to some people than it does to others.

But very often the people who are overweight as children and figure all of this out before adulthood will struggle far less then skinny minnie kids who start to put on a few pounds every year in their 30s and 40s.

In other words, don’t look at your thin friends and think they are getting off easy. At some point, we all face the basic science that governs our metabolisms. So, without becoming obsessed about this (YOU are not your body), know that one of your options is NOT to simply stop eating.

Instead, learn to stop eating when you are full. Eat only when you are hungry. Cut down on eating a lot of packaged, processed or fast food. I know that children do not have a lot of control over the food that is prepared for the family. But request healthier choices. Shop with your parents. Pick out foods that are better for you.

Humans will often substitute one addiction with another. For example, if you used to eat too much and you have now gotten a taste for people validating your weight loss. That will quickly become even more unhealthy than over-eating. You can only lose so much weight. People will stop mentioning it.

Your validation must come from within. Having a good day when you eat well and move often and drink lots of water ... Make that your new addiction!

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Journals, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. She also teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara​. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.