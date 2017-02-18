Louise Palanker: When a Teacher’s Interest Goes Too Far, One-Way Crush, Gaydar

Teenagers

Question from Kari

So I have a HUGE crush on this super hot teacher. He’s 31 and I’m 13. I think he likes me, too. We flirt, a lot. We were talking and my eyes just happened to wander ... down there. ... then I looked back up into his eyes and he was smiling slyly and raising his eyebrows and stuff in this super sexy way.

One time I was looking out the window and he said “come away from the window because all the boys are going to come and look at your pretty face and I don’t need or want that.”

So, yeah, I want him to know I like him. Cuz I’m pretty sure he likes me, too. So what should I do???

Weezy

THIS IS SEVERELY DANGEROUS!!! If you are accurately describing your teacher’s behavior, he is way out of line and possibly a pedophile.

You seem to be completely naive as to how pedophiles function, so let me help you understand. You have a romanticized notion that this man could be in love with you and will wait for you to grow up so that the two of you can live happily ever after.

Typically, pedophiles are sexually interested in a specific age range of children. Once you are a grown woman, if he is not in prison, this man will still be targeting children. There is no future. There is only STOPPING HIM in the present.

Look, teacher crushes are completely normal, but they go into what I call The Crush Bucket and there they must stay. This means that the teacher must remain above reproach. He must never behave inappropriately toward you at all. No flirting. No jealousy. Just NO! I can not stress this firmly enough.

A teacher must be crushed from afar. Cute, young teachers know that many students are crushing on them, and if they belong anywhere near children, they handle this with sensitivity and maturity. Any flirtatious or sexual attention that this teacher gives to a student is a potential crime and a danger to kids like you.

I understand that you have feelings for this man, but they are misplaced. He is not worthy of them, and he should be reported before he truly harms you or someone else.

It is very important to most people that all children have an opportunity to mature naturally without being preyed upon by an adult who would encourage and take advantage of a crush. Watch this segment from What Would You Do?

(What Would You Do? video)

• • •

Question from Emily

I have this crush. When I would go to my math class early I noticed a boy from the previous class would be staying after to ask the teacher questions. Seeing him so interested in what he was doing made me think he really cared about learning. That is something that attracts me to people, and I think it’s a positive trait to have.

So I fell for him. He’s a very handsome guy and I had just started to make friendly eye contact with him when the semester ended. Now I see him on my way out of my chemistry lab. He is always sitting in a chair in the hallway reading a textbook. He seems to be 100 percent focused on either his book or computer.

I’ve never felt more nervous about approaching someone. I have no idea what to say to him. I also don’t want to interrupt him. I feel like right now I’m putting him on a pedestal because he seems to have everything I want in a guy. I don’t want to force anything but I also don’t want to let a chance with him go by. But I don’t know what to do since I can’t even get him to look up from his book.

Weezy

You are a wonderful student of human nature, including your own. You have made a very good assessment of the situation. You also have excellent judgment in terms of what draws you toward a person.

Your emotions are all coming from a really positive place and so not only do you get to act on them. It is incumbent upon you to do so and here’s why. If you can do this one thing you will teach yourself that when difficult and stressful situations cross your path, you will rise up to meet them.

Additionally, I am noticing parallel lines. You happened to be there when he was coming out of class and he is happening to be there when you are coming out of class. That may mean something.

Here is some big-picture stuff for you. He is just a kid who goes to your school. He is no more special than you. He needs good quality people in his life as much as you do. Since you noticed something about him that he probably appreciates in himself, mentioning it to him will be validating for him. He deserves to know some who shares his values. Think of it that way.

Walk out of that class and approach him. Say, “How is your day going?” “What are you reading?” or even, “This is where I left you yesterday. Did you go home?” He will look up when you speak to him. Give him a warm, friendly smile. That is a gift. You have millions of them. Give one away.

• • •

Question from Sally

This girl in one of my classes randomly sat next to me one day, introduced herself and started talking to me, which was nice. We’ve been occasionally meeting up to work on homework together and I’m starting to develop feelings for her. I get really excited when I know I get to see her.

We’re college students. I’m a gay female, and I have no idea if she is also interested in women. I have a feeling she is, but I’m not sure and I feel that asking might be too up-front.

Any thoughts on what I should do to try to get closer to her or even hint at the fact that I’m very interested in her?

Weezy

Since you are becoming friends, I think that you can mention casually that you are attracted to girls. This can come up very naturally. For example, let her know that you used to have a crush on a certain female celebrity or something along those lines.

Once she knows that you are gay she will be more open about coming out to you if she is gay. She will also feel freer to reveal any feelings she may have for you. Start there and then continue getting to know each other.

• • •

