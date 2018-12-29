Pixel Tracker

Teenagers

Louise Palanker: Meaning of Texts, Breast Growing Pains, Shaving Secrets

By Louise Palanker | @louisepalanker | December 29, 2018 | 9:30 a.m.

Question from Maya

So I like this guy but I’m not sure if he likes me back. We have been texting recently and he starts most of the conversations. We also say the same word back and forth a lot (personally, I think it’s really cute) and idk if he likes me or not. Help!!!

Weezy

To me, it sounds as though he likes you. My experience teaches me that a straight guy will not spend a lot of time texting back and forth with a girl he sees only as a friend. He may do that after he is more mature and secure with himself. Or once a friends-only relationship is firmly established.

But all of that comes later. When a guy emerges from the age of having only guy buddies and into the age of being interested in girls, he will probably only initiate texts with a girl with whom he thinks about romantically. So yes, it feels like this guy is pursuing you. He’s creating a bonding language between the two of you. Carry on. Allow this to unfold naturally.

(Kev Hick Talks Guys with Girls video)

                                                                 •        •        •

Question from Hannah

I’m 15 and my breasts are always hurting. What does this mean? Also, when will they grow already?

Weezy

Every child will develop at a different pace. When you experience one aspect of puberty will not indicate when you might see another. For example, your period may come long before your breasts develop. Additionally, look at the full-grown women around you. They come in all shapes and sizes.

There is no way to know what exact shape your body will take until you finish growing, which may not happen until after the age of 18. And developing breasts will hurt from time to time. That’s the hormones going to work as you move through puberty and begin to navigate through your monthly cycles.

But this is a medical question and you should tell your mom and/or ask a doctor for more specific answers.

                                                                 •        •        •

Question from Samantha

If I already shave my legs, then do you think I should ask/tell my mom before I start shaving my underarms? Cuz it’s kinda embarrassing. Thank you:)

Weezy

No, I don’t think you need to tell your mom about every hygiene routine you acquire. I don’t consider shaving to be a “secret” that you are keeping from your mom. I think it’s private and you can do it, safely, whenever you feel that you are ready and that it is something that will make you feel better about your appearance.

If your mom notices and asks, tell her the truth and ask her for tips. She’s way ahead of you on the grooming front. She may have a lot to offer.

                                                                 •        •        •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

