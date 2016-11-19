Louise Palanker: Getting the Job I Want, Identifying a Gay Guy, Going Too Far

Teenagers

Question from Kasey

Hey, Weezy, can you please help me? I just got a job at a cosmetics company and I’m happy but a little disappointed because it’s seasonal and cashier. The manager did tell me that they sometimes hire seasonals permanently, but I really just want to do cosmetics.

I don’t know how to tell my new manager that I have the skills to do this. I had pictures of makeup I’ve done on others prepared, but they did not ask and now I don’t want to seem too demanding. I am going tomorrow to fill out papers and I don’t know if I should tell her that I would rather do makeup on people than be a cashier.

Weezy

It’s sad to me that kids your age are not taught more about how the workplace operates. Read what I am about to say very slowly because it is important and it will inform the rest of your career.

When you first enter your chosen field YOU NEVER GET HIRED TO DO EXACTLY WHAT YOU WOULD LOVE TO DO.

NEVER, EVER, EVER.

YOU EARN THAT PRIVILEGE.

What you have done thus far is extraordinary and commendable. You have obtained a job within your field of interest. Now, go in there and be the best cashier they have ever known. Get to work early. Stay late. Work hard. Run errands. Sort. Organize. Clean up. Be solution oriented.

Anticipate what needs to be done and do it before you are asked. Never say, “I don’t know.” Say, “Let me find out.” Go find out. Ask questions. Learn. Then teach others. Smile often. Be helpful. Make solid connections with your co-workers ...

THEN ...

Show your manager your work and talk about your aspirations. Ask if you can do a free makeover if you stay late or come in early. That is how you will advance in your career, turn part-time work into a full-time offer and be an asset to this company while doing what you love.

Here is more advice about getting off on the right foot at work:

(Smith Arnold Partners video)

• • •

Question from Sebastian

I’m feeling so mixed up ... Please help. I’m gay. Well, I think I am, but as a 14-year-old teenager it’s pretty difficult. I’ve been told I’m good looking by several girls who don’t know my sexuality. It doesn’t help either that I go to an all-boys school, where you may have a crush on a boy but you can’t ask them out because they may not be gay, or at least they haven’t come out about it.

I do have a crush on this one guy. He’s perfect, kind and helpful, and at the bus stop after school he always makes sure that the adults get on before the rest of us. I like to follow that as an example of how to be a good person in society. (He’s also good looking.) I look up to him, and we are friends, but lately I’ve been wanting more. I just don’t know if he’s gay and I do not want to make the first move. In truth, no one at my school is out yet and I don’t want everyone staring at me.

Weezy

I assume that you know the kid pretty well. Talk to him about things that matter to you and about important issues in our world. Learn his views. His opinions. His values.

You can ask how he feels about the results of the election. It’s pretty clear that LGBTQ people are feeling threatened by Donald Trump’s presidency. Find out how your friend feels.

Tell him that you admire a certain gay celebrity. See if he also likes that person. This is called “reading the room.” It is helpful in all situations. When you talk to any person you will want to establish common ground and mutual goals and interests. It’s just a lot scarier when you are doing this with someone that makes your heart beat faster.

When you are 14, there is no one clear step that takes you from friendship to dating even for straight kids. For example ... what if you were straight and you liked a girl but she was actually gay? This stuff happens to everyone. We are all completely mismatched until all at once, we are matched. We pretty much just bumble and stumble our way to any romantic connection. It’s like, woods, woods, woods, woods, MEADOW!!

Before you tell this kid that you like him get to know him better. Learn who he is. Tell him how YOU feel about LGBTQ rights and issues. See how he reacts and if it feels safe, tell him that you like guys.

At that point he may say any number of things. He could say, “That’s cool. I like girls.” Then you will know that either he likes girls or he is not yet ready to come out. You see, there is no straight line to a love answer for 14 year olds. But we all start somewhere. How he receives your question will give you more information.

Whether or not you ever date this guy, he is teaching you what sort of person is attractive to you. All of that is great. Love does take time. Real love takes even longer. Be patient. Your future will happen. I promise.

Signs a guy might be gay by Andrew Quo:

(Andrew Quo video)

• • •

Question from Pam

How physical is too physical? I’m 15 and he’s 16. We’ve been together three months and we’ve kissed/made out — if you would call it that — multiple times. This last time we were kissing, I was on top of him and he put his hands on my butt and they stayed there for about a minute as we continued kissing. I didn’t say anything about it and neither did he. I also didn’t feel like it was wrong.

Nothing more than that happened but I don’t want to get carried away next time and now he thinks he can touch me wherever — which he can’t. I don’t want a terribly physical relationship and I’m aware of how young we both are. I want the relationship to be built on love for the other person, and not just because I can make him feel good.

Weezy

This is a conversation for you to have with him. It will not be just one conversation. It should be an ongoing dialog that is revisited frequently for checks and balances. “How are you doing?” “Are you OK with us?” These are natural questions that you both should ask.

It is natural for the two of you to want to be close and share some physical intimacy. With that will come a need for care and caution. Yes, I can give you a basic rule of thumb that would go a little something like this: As long as pants are on, nobody’s getting pregnant ... but still, you must discuss this when you are not making out. When you are together and calm and just talking.

What makes you comfortable? What is too far? Manage expectations. Establish boundaries. That way when you reach them you can stop. Pull away. Stand up. Remove yourself from the situation. He will know why. It will have been discussed.

In all that we do in life, safety must come first. We humans love to push limits. That is why we work continuously to set safety standards. Whether you work in a restaurant, run a ride at Disneyland, board a plane or become romantically involved, safety has to be the highest priority. Talk to the boy.

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Journals Network, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. She also teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.