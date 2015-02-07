Louise Palanker: Too Rich for My Friends, Scared to Talk to a Former Friend, and Love

Question from Roxanne G.

I feel like I can’t fit in cause I’m too wealthy. I’m in college, and I feel like even though my friends still love me, they secretly hate me cause I shop a lot and so they may think I’m pretentious. I love shopping and going to high-end, designer clothes stores — Saks, Neimans, Burberry, Prada etc. — But I feel like since my friends don’t shop in the same price point it’s hard to relate.

Whenever my friends ask how much a coat cost, they are astounded by what I paid. I kind of like showing off cause it gives me sort of a confidence boost, but at the same time I don’t like to offend my friends.

Designer clothes make me feel exclusive and unique. But how do I not come off as pretentious? My friends say that they know that I’m not pretentious, because that’s just my wealthy background, but I still like buying designer clothes because they are exclusive. I wish I had friends who are wealthy enough and can shop with me so we are on the same level.

Weezy

Allow me to re-phrase your question in a way that will help you understand how others are hearing you. This is what I feel you have asked:

“How can I be better than my friends and use material objects to display my superiority while also inspiring their adoration?”

I would say, ask the Kardashians how they do it, that is if the Kardashians even went to college or if they are capable of enduring a friend who can’t match their shopping pace.

Your question places you at the center of a conundrum. How can you include your friends in your exclusivity? I think you know that you are attempting to mix matter with anti-matter. So in essence it sounds like you are asking for permission to enjoy seeing yourself as elite. Sure. You can do that but you will pay a price more dear than the cost of that Prada coat. (Does Prada make coats?) People may tell the emperor that they like his clothes but that doesn’t mean that they like the emperor.

For me, what is fundamentally disturbing about your question is not just that there is a college kid who knows the term “price point,” but also your assumption that spending more for clothing makes you special. Even if you had earned your own money, this flagrant flaunting of objects adds zero content to your character. In fact, it detracts because it reveals your fundamentally shallow value system and your insecurity.

Yes, I concede that you may truly love the look and feel and artistry of this clothing, and I will fully confess to being a fashion ignorant tomboy, but it just feels to me that you are still attempting to make yourself feel better by making others feel lesser. That will not win you friends. and there will never be enough new things to fill the emptiness that widens as friends depart.

Going to college is about learning and discovery and building friendships while bonding over shared experiences. It is not about shopping and possessions. Far more valuable than anything you will find in any store is a moral compass. If this was never given to you by your parents, then build your own.

There are many kids from wealthy backgrounds who fit in just fine at college by understanding that everyone who got into this school is worthy of being there and on equal footing. Each individual will be measured by how dearly he or she appreciates and embraces the experience of furthering his or her education.

Stop shopping and start noticing what your friends have to offer as people. How can your enrich each other’s lives? Look past clothing and belongings into the hearts and minds of the people who have entered your life. Expect the same from them in return.

When you yearn for friends who can shop at your “level,” know that the level of which you speak is one that is intrinsically not measurable by any standard of actual value.

Join service organizations at your school. Give back. Volunteer. Be grateful, kind and courteous. Listen to your friends. Go out of your way to make others feel valued. This will be the best way for you to see and truly learn about the true richness of life.

Question from Melissa T.

Hi Weezy! How do I talk to someone I haven’t talked to in years? I’m in ninth grade now, and there was a this guy I liked in sixth grade (and I still like him now). We were friends back then but we don’t talk at all now, we always avoid eye contact. I really, really miss being friends with him. Everything I’ve read and everyone I’ve talked to told me to just say “hi,” but it’s honestly not that easy. It just gets so awkward and I get really nervous. I’m only in the same gym class as him. I’ve thought of hitting him with a dodge ball in gym to maybe start a conversation but that didn’t work out, hehe. May I have some tips on how to talk to him? Thank you so much, Weezy, for helping all of us out. I hope you’re having a great day. ^_^

Weezy

So, here is what is happening. You are currently on a journey, making your way across the great divide that develops between boys and girls around the ages of about 11 or 12 through 14 or 15. This is a period of time during which kids who used to talk to each other just stop communicating.

Both sexes retreat to opposite valleys. Safely cloistered, they feel more comfortable going through an awkward growth spurt. It’s a painful and embarrassing process. You have to do it fairly publicly as you continue going to school and interacting with family members. You can’t build an actual cocoon. (lucky caterpillars) So both boys and girls tend to create emotional ones.

Around about ninth grade, the desire to reconnect with boys or, at least, a certain boy (this could be a same sex person for a gay or bi kid) can begin to overpower the fear. You may still feel as awkward as you did in seventh grade but you are a little stronger and a lot more interested.

These shifts compel a young person to scramble out of her or his valley and climb up to an observation point from which she can see the boy and think about possibly moving toward him. This is where you are finding yourself right now.

The first attempts, such as the dodge ball incident, can be a bit bumbling, but once he notices you making an effort, he may see a clearer path toward maneuvering his way over to you.

Get yourself closer to him and say his name. Our names are very powerful sounds. You could be in a crowded room full of muffled noisiness and you would recognize the distant sound of your own name. When this boy hears you say his name he will know that you are still very familiar with him. You don’t just see him. You know him. We all have a deep need to be known.

Say his name. Even just, “Hey, Patrick.” Then give him a smile and toss him the ball. If he looks at you, say, “How is high school treating you?”

You just need to get this dodge ball rolling. You were his friend. You are his friend. Whether or not you two ever become a couple, he could still use a a little help getting up that hill toward conversation with a female. Reach out a hand. Not just for him, but for you, too.

Here is a guy’s perspective from YouTuber Weekly Chris:

(WeeklyChris video)

Question from Avery B.

Weezy, I think i’m in love and that scares me because the last time i was in love, I got heartbroken. What should i do?

Weezy

You have two choices ... Never love again or love and risk and truly live. I think you will chose the later. Life is challenging. There is no way around that.

There is a song by Simon & Garfunkel called, “I Am a Rock.” It’s written from the point of view of somebody who is choosing to build a theoretical fortress and live alone with his books and his poetry. The final line is, “And a rock feels no pain. And an island never cries.”

When I was a kid, I would listen to that song and I would think, “And a rock feels no joy. And an island never laughs.” This was my little, defiant self, erring on the side of optimism. Maybe that’s exactly what Paul Simon wanted us to do when he wrote those lyrics.

(John1948ElevenC video)

