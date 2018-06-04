Louise Palanker: Using an Actual Telephone, College Future, Confused by Crushes

Teenagers

Question from Christy

I have a crush on this guy. We’re OK friends, but I want more than that. Yesterday, he texted me asking for my Snapchat, then called a couple hours later. I didn’t answer, but when I asked him why he called, he said it was an accident. I don’t know if I should believe him because if I called him and he asked why, I would have said the same thing as a cover.

I don’t know what to think or do. If I tell him I like him, even if he likes me back, he’ll stay away from me. IDK what to do.

Weezy

Kids today ... (Oh, Lord. Am I really beginning a sentence with the words “Kids today...?”) Yes, I am because you guys are not learning how to talk on the phone! This is a skill that was once mastered by the age of 8!

Here’s how it went down: A phone would ring inside the home. The person closest to the phone or the person not in the bathroom or the person expecting a call or the least lazy person in the household would answer the phone. That person would say, “Hello ...,” thus initiating a conversation. That conversation may have involved the caller asking the person who answered the phone to call another person to the phone. Or it may have involved the person saying, “Sorry, she’s not home right now. May I take a message?” and then pretending to take a message because a really good episode of Full House is on and the pen is another a room and she’ll remember to tell Mom that Aunt Sally called and then getting yelled at because she forgot to tell Mom that Aunt Sally called. But still ... YOU SPOKE ON THE PHONE!

If the call was for you, then you did not put the caller on the defensive with an abrupt, “Why are you calling!?” That is not polite phone etiquette. It also shuts the caller down. Sure, you want to know why he called, but there are gentle and discrete ways of extracting that information.

For example, you may start with “Hey!” denoting your pleasure in hearing the person’s voice, followed by “What’s up?” denoting an interest as to what inspired the call. This invites the caller to feel safe in conveying why he has called and engaging you in conversation. That is, after all, the core reasoning behind any dialogue.

This concludes my lecture. OK, so, what to do now? You should jokingly ask this boy, “Hey, what would happen if I called you ‘by accident’ tonight?” See what he says and then call him tonight!

Enough with the covers. You are friends. He called you. When he calls again and you are free to talk, ANSWER THE PHONE! Talk to the boy. That is how friendships evolve into romance.

(Howcast video)

• • •

Question from Chris

My question is something that happens to be a big deal to my family. My parents want me to go to college, and I never really wanted to in the first place but I told them I would go if I could learn what I wanted to, which was theater. I’ve been doing that, but I’m not doing very well with my basics and the only things I do well on in my core classes for my major are big projects that include a lot of hands-on activities.

I know I’m good at what I do, but maybe college isn’t the thing for me. My boyfriend and I have been talking and he agrees that I shouldn’t be in college, but he thinks something that would be good for me might be cosmetology. It uses a lot of the same type of networking skills. I also have always liked hair and wondered how to do stuff like that. This is also a hands-on kind of thing.

How do I bring this up to my parents? I’m not giving up on acting, but for a while I need a steady income.

Weezy

I am a huge fan of kids earning a college degree. I think it instills a certain amount of discipline, time management and focus, as well as opening up your world view and introducing you to new people and new areas of study. It’s not all supposed to be exactly your thing. Some goals worth achieving are difficult. It’s OK to struggle. That allows you to feel really good about what you have earned. I also believe that, generally speaking, the more you learn the more you earn.

Ideally, we want you to live an interesting, productive, engaged and enlightened life. This goal will not be reached only through your career. It will also be reached through relationships, community involvement, and your ability to fulfill yourself through your interests and pursuits.

A college experience can engender and inspire a love of learning that will enrich your entire life. For example, you don’t have to be a professional writer to keep a journal. You don’t have to be a professional artist to paint. You don’t have to be a professional makeup artist to take part in your local theater. You get the idea.

We don’t know exactly how you are going to support yourself throughout your life but we do know that going to college could help you better appreciate everything you do. But you also are correct: College is not for everyone. A trade school may be an excellent choice for you. Look into what is available near you and what you would learn.

I recommend that you start with a community college. You may already be doing this, based on your letter. I encourage you to stay at it. This way you can take courses that interest you, get involved in the theater program at your school, and get started on your requirements for a four-year school.

This will give you a couple of years to further mature, study, learn, work and decide whether you would like to transfer to a university and earn a four-year degree. I know that you don’t love every class. The further you go in college, the more you get to focus on your interests. My vote is for you to give this another semester. Put your whole heart into it and then re-visit your options.

• • •

Question from Erica

I had this huge crush on my supervisor, and I thought he liked me back, but now I am starting to question everything. My co-worker told me that he is a womanizer and a cheater. He cheated on his fiancée. He also asked out one of my co-workers who is very flirty, but that’s another story. She said no anyway.

As I learned this about him, I started to think less and less of him, and my feelings for him are slowly shattering. This brings me to my next concern: What’s the point of being in a relationship nowadays if there’s the chance that he’ll cheat?

I’ve been single all my life and I’m kinda glad cause I like to think I’ve gotten to know myself and my worth. I noticed that I always tend to put myself first. Does this mean that I could be alone forever?

Call me crazy, but at the end I don’t think it’d be that bad. Sure, I get lots of crushes but deep inside I enjoy being alone, and I’m OK with that. I’d have to have a dog, though; that’s a must haha. But I really enjoy my alone time.

I read a quote once and I relate to it till this day. It goes, “Stay single till you meet someone who makes it better than not being single, otherwise it’s not worth it.” I hope you can understand my stance with my crush and my spilled thoughts, and help me out a little bit. Thank you so much, Weezy.

Weezy

Can you even believe how much this crush has taught you?!! That is so entirely impressive. I have a feeling you are not going to be alone all of your life, but the good news is that you are not going to settle for being with the wrong person just to avoid being alone.

I am quite a loner myself, and I need a lot of solitude, so for me waiting for the right guy was easier than it is for a lot of people. But for someone who is an extrovert and needs a lot of social interaction, then find roommates and living situations that create a family setting. A romantic connection is not always the cure for loneliness.

Crushes and dating should not just fill a hole in your heart, they should teach you how to find what you need. A great guy will show you who he is while you are dating him. It’s important not to ignore red flags. Does the guy go out of his way to show you how he feels and to protect your feelings? Is he where he says he’s going to be? Does he do what he says he’s going to do?

Reliability is key. That telegraphs what marriage to this person would be like.

If you are dating a guy who gives you cause for worry or concern, do not marry him. Marriage will not fix the problem. It will exacerbate it. When you are dating the right guy, you just know. You get to relax. You don’t tense up when his phone rings or dings. You know that you can trust each other. It just feels easy. You feel loved. The good news for you is that until that happens, you yourself are excellent company!

• • •

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.