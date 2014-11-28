Louise Palanker: Warring Parents, Cousin Crushes and Leaving Home

Tiffany Y.

My parents sometimes fight. One time my dad was drunk and came home and almost killed my mom. My sister had to go through this and she’s 6. They sometimes fight and my mom cries and I feel bad for them.

My mom told me if they divorce I have to live with one of them, and I feel pressure because I love both of them, but if they divorce I would have to choose between them. What should I do?

Weezy

The children of divorcing parents should never have to choose where they will live or with whom. The adults must be the adults. It is their job (sometimes with help from the courts and therapists) to make decisions based around what is in the best interests of the child.

Joint custody is often a good option. This means you would spend an equal amount of time with both parents. The child’s opinion and experiences are often taken into account while these decisions are being made. In other words, should the child express a concern that one parent is dangerous, the judge will listen to that.

So, if for example, your father is often drunk and violent. It may be better for your mom to have legal custody and for your dad to have supervised visitations.

Nothing is set in stone. Arrangements can change as you grow older and/or if your father were to receive help for his alcohol problem.

Remember that you did not ask to be put in this situation. This is your childhood. It matters and it must come first. The grownups need to figure out how to put their differences aside and put you first.

If your parents are asking you to choose. You can say, “I need to spend time with both of you. Please figure out a schedule that works for everyone. I will not choose between my parents. I love you both too much to do that.”

• • •

Amber L.

I have a crush on my cousin and he is way older than me. Every time I see him it’s really awkward. Any advice?

Weezy

Cousin Crushing is pretty common. But cousins are off limits, as are way older guys. So you should go ahead and place this infatuation in its proper category. It is a crush. It is meant to inform your romantic instincts. What type of man do you find attractive? Somebody like your cousin. That’s all.

Enjoy your time with him. Develop a special bond. If he is a man of character, look for this type of man as you continue down your path toward love.

• • •

Brandon W.

It is just a few more weeks until I’m leaving my parents for my studies and this scares me. The thought of it makes me unable to sleep at night, because things will never be the same again after I leave my parents. I’ll finish my studies and then get a job. Eventually, I’ll have my own family and live elsewhere. I still think I’m too young to leave them and I don’t want to, but I have to and I’m scared. What should I do?

Weezy

Many kids feel this way. Other young people cannot wait to leave. Here is the good news for you. Not wanting to leave means that you enjoy a wonderful relationship with your parents. This is a blessing.

Sometimes, life moves on when we are absolutely beyond ready. Other times, we need to give ourselves a little push.

Don’t think too far down the road. Concentrate on the next task that lays before you and do it well. You will still be home for holidays and summers. Your room and your parents will be there waiting for you, and it will stay that way until you no longer need these comforts of home quite so often.

The only thing that never changes is that everything changes. We are in constant motion. That is what makes life so interesting and exciting. Go greet your next adventure!

• • •

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (Family Band: The Cowsills Story is currently airing on Showtime Networks), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Our Place, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. Click here to read more columns. The opinions expressed are her own.