Love, Hope and Respect on Road to Peace

By Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation | March 1, 2017 | 12:33 p.m.

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation has announced several events to be held in March.

In What is Your Road Map to Peace, Dorothie and Martin Hellman will share their model for a peaceful, sustainable planet and provide insights from their new book A New Map for Relationships: Creating True Love At Home & Peace On The Planet.

Their talk will be held 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 7.

The second event is a lunchtime discussion featuring two global leaders in the peace movement. Reiner Braun, co-president of the International Peace Bureau and Kevin Martin, president of Peace Action, will lead the program on U.S.-Nato/Russian relations and preventing World War III.

The event will take place 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.
 
The third event, Realistic Hope. Radical Empathy, is a workshop presented by the Paul K. Chappell, Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s peace leadership director.

Chappell will cover, among other topics, how the power of conveying respect can increase peaceful conflict resolution and how to maintain empathy in the most difficult situations and effectively navigate the anatomy of aggression.

Chappell's talk will be 3-5 p.m., also on March 22.

These three events are free and open to the public. They will be held at the Foundation office, 1622 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara. Space is limited, however, and reservations are required. To RSVP and for more information, call Elena at 965-3443 or email [email protected]

Finally, the Plaza Playhouse Theatre in Carpinteria is presenting the play A Walk in the Woods by Lee Blessing through March 5.

The Broadway play is a dramatic and humorous look at two diplomats who ostensibly try to reduce nuclear arms proliferation during the (first) cold war. A Walk in the Woods examines the tension Russia and the U.S. experience through a distant lens.

Following the March 3 performance, the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will make a short presentation with a Q&A session.

There also will be a special discount for the March 3 show, (use code NAPF). For more information or to make reservations, call 684-6380 or visit www.plazatheatercarpinteria.com.

The mission of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, founded in 1982, is to educate and advocate for peace and a world free of nuclear weapons, and to empower peace leaders. It is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization comprised of some 80,000 individuals and groups worldwide.

— Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

 

