Love in Time of Hate Series Presents Activist, Legal Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw

By Itzy Canales for UCSB MultiCultural Center | April 3, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

UCSB Division of Student Affairs and the MultiCultural Center at UCSB will host legal scholar and activist Kimberlé Crenshaw in a free lecture for the Living Lives of Resilient Love in a Time of Hate Series at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Campbell Hall.

Heightening tensions in the U.S. over police killings of black people have undermined confidence that the election of President Barack Obama signaled a new era on race relations in America.

Through a Critical Race Theory prism, Crenshaw will discuss Black Lives Matter and Say Her Name as challenges to contemporary jurisprudence on race, and assess the new openings presented by current events.

Crenshaw, professor of law at UCLA and Columbia Law School, is an authority in the areas of Civil Rights, black feminist legal theory, and race, racism and the law.

Her work has been foundational in two fields of study that have come to be known by terms she coined: Critical Race Theory and Intersectionality.

In 1996, Crenshaw co-founded the African American Policy Forum to house a variety of projects designed to deliver research-based strategies to better advance social inclusion.

A specialist on race and gender equality, she has facilitated workshops for human rights activists in Brazil and in India, and for constitutional court judges in South Africa.

Her groundbreaking work on “intersectionality” has traveled globally and was influential in the drafting of the equality clause in the South African Constitution. Crenshaw has regularly served as an advisor to the United Nations.

Her talk is part of the Living Lives of Resilient Love in a Time of Hate Series, launched by Margaret Klawunn, vice chancellor of student affairs, in fall 2016 to ask how we might respond ethically and honorably to hate and violence.

The series features visiting artists and academies to promote conversations and creative work that forge a love-driven response to hate, hurt and fear. In the past, the series has hosted Alicia Garza, Tricia Rose, Favianna Rodriguez and David Kim.

— Itzy Canales for UCSB MultiCultural Center.

 

