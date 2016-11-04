Love It or Hate It, Daylight Saving Time Ends on Sunday

There’s not a lot of middle ground when it comes to Daylight Saving Time.

Most people seem to either love or hate the springing forward and falling back of our clocks, a semi-annual rite that takes place this weekend.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, the time will officially drop back an hour — to 1 a.m. — although most folks will reset their clocks before going to bed. (Or do it Sunday if they forget.)

The good news is, everyone will get an extra hour of shut-eye, which was taken from us last March when Daylight Saving Time started.

It also means that early risers will have more daylight as they start their day — sunrise will be at 6:24 a.m. rather than 7:24 a.m.

Most night owls and those who enjoy afternoon outdoor activities aren’t going to be happy with the change: Sunset on Sunday will be at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

The hours of daylight will grow shorter until the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

For some people, the objection to Daylight Saving Time is less about the hour earlier or later, and more about the difficulty of adjusting internal clocks to the clock on the wall.

Some people don’t adjust well, and the changes can wreak havoc on the daily schedules and sleep habits of babies, children and dogs, among others.

The concept of Daylight Saving Time was first batted about in the late 1800s and early 1900s, generally by people who wanted more afternoon daylight for outdoor activities.

The Germans were the first to employ it to save coal during World War II, and other European nations soon joined in.

The United States followed suit in 1918, but Daylight Saving Time wasn’t standardized in this country until 1966, with the passage of the Uniform Time Act, which called for the time change every six months.

States were given the option to either adopt or reject Daylight Saving Time, and some — such as Arizona — did decide to forego the changes.

Daylight Saving Time has been extended twice since then, and today lasts eight months. It will resume on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

