Love Italian-Style, with Opera Santa Barbara

First-rate cast is just the right tonic for 'L'Elisir d'Amore.'

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 6, 2008 | 12:13 p.m.

The world would be a poorer place without Italian culture: the food, the art, the architecture, the sports cars — not to mention the opera and l’amore, the latter two especially endearing when presented together.

A case in point is Gaetano Donizetti’s charming L’Elisir d’Amore ("The Elixir of Love"), presently showing at the Lobero Theatre as part of Opera Santa Barbara‘s 2008 Italian Passions Festival. This romantic fluff alternates with the tragic double bill of Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalerria Rusticana and Ruggierio Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci.

My money is on L’Amore, with production direction by Vernon Hartman and Valery Ryvkin on the conductor’s podium. For openers, no attempt has been made to "modernize" it. It was written in 1832, and the production at the Lobero looks like 1832 and sounds like 1832. This is a pleasant contrast to the tragedies, which inexplicably are set in 1947.

Happily, the cast is first-rate. The wealthy and fickle Adina is sung by Susan Holsonbake, whose physical presence is very attractive and whose soprano voice and acting skills are just right for the part.

Dear Nemorino, the young peasant who yearns for Adina’s love, is a delight as performed by tenor Robert McPherson. A large and amiable-looking man, he was especially effective in Nemorino’s pearl of an aria, "Una Furtiva Lacrima." Here is where the lovesick young man realizes that his adored Adina has actually shed a tear — for him!

Adina has a gal pal, Gianetta, pertly sung and acted by soprano Erika Bucholz, one of the up and coming young artists who help make this series so rewarding.

The meaty supporting male roles were sung by baritones Nicholai Janitzky and Michael Wanko. Janitzky was suitably grandiose and full of himself as Belcore, the army sergeant who believes all women adore him, including Adina (wrong!).

Wanko was wonderful as Dulcamara, con artist, "magic elixir of love" salesman, rogue, fool and smart guy. A word here about the costumes, which are the work of Miller James. They are bright and spring-like, in the spirit of the music. Dulcamare’s bilious green top hat, rakishly crushed, was the keynote to his entire garish ensemble. Kudos go, also, to the set design of Jean-Francois Revon.

L’Elisir d’Amore will be repeated at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Click here to order tickets online or call the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761.

