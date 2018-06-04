Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:40 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

‘Love, Loss, and What I Wore’ Features Local Celebrities

By Norbert Tan for Antioch University Santa Barbara | April 6, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Antioch University Santa Barbara will host a one-night performance of the off-Broadway hit Love, Loss, and What I Wore to benefit AUSB scholarships and programs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at the Lobero Theatre.

A celebrity cast of five women tell funny, wistful and universal stories about their families and loved ones through the prism of their closets.

Love, Loss, and What I Wore is winner of the 2010 Drama Desk Award and the Broadway.com Audience Award, and celebrated a 2 1/2-year production run off-Broadway.

Directed by Jenny Sullivan, the play features: State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson; six-time Emmy nominee Meredith Baxter; and award-winning actresses Hattie Winston, Kathryne Dora Brown and Lily Gibson.

Love, Loss, and What I Wore is based on Ilene Beckerman’s best-seller and the intimate collection of stories by Nora and Delia Ephron.

VIP tickets are $150; general admission is $75. Sponsorship opportunities and group promotions are available.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit https://www.lobero.org/events/antioch-university-benefit/. The event is sponsored by Susan B. Rose and Vicki Riskin.

— Norbert Tan for Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 

