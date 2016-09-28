Low-cost Vaccination Clinic at Wags n’ Whiskers Festival

Project PetSafe encourages Santa Barbara County resident dog owners to bring their four-legged family members to the Project PetSafe licensing clinic 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the great meadow on Santa Barbara City College’s West Campus. The clinic is part of the Wags n’ Whiskers Festival.

Project PetSafe is a program within Santa Barbara County Animal Services that advocates responsible pet ownership. Being a responsible pet owner entails keeping your dogs’ license current and vaccinations up to date.

For many dog owners, dogs are cherished and loved members of the family, so it is important to help make sure they are free from disease and wearing their Santa Barbara County animal-license tag.

Keeping your pets healthy also reduces the risk of exposure to all family members. When a dog who becomes lost is licensed and wearing the animal-license tag, it can be quickly reunited with its family.

Vaccinations and other services the licensing clinic provides include: rabies, $6; DHPP, $14; Bordetella (kennel cough), $14; and microchipping, $30 for licensed dog; information about affordable spay and neuter services; and county dog licenses.

A current rabies certificate and written proof that the dog is spayed or neutered are required to obtain an altered-dog license. A rabies certificate and veterinary certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian are required to obtain an unaltered-dog license.

At the Project PetSafe event, all dogs must be on leash. No appointments are needed. For payments, cash (no bills over $50) and checks will be accepted; no debit/credit cards.

For more information, contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Project PetSafe Team, at 934-6968.

Stacy Silva for Santa Barbara County Animal Services