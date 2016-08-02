Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:15 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Low Registration Leads Lompoc to Cancel Sprint Triathalon

By Samantha Scroggin for the City of Lompoc | August 2, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division has canceled the 2016 Sprint Triathlon that was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6, due to low pre-registration numbers.

Saturday’s event would have marked the 9th Annual Hank Hudson Memorial Sprint Triathlon and Junior Triathlon.

Unfortunately, due to low pre-registration numbers, organizers were forced to cancel this year’s event. They expect this will be a one-year hiatus and that the event will return in 2017 bigger and better.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805.875.8100.

Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 