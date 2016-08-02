Low Registration Leads Lompoc to Cancel Sprint Triathalon

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division has canceled the 2016 Sprint Triathlon that was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6, due to low pre-registration numbers.

Saturday’s event would have marked the 9th Annual Hank Hudson Memorial Sprint Triathlon and Junior Triathlon.

Unfortunately, due to low pre-registration numbers, organizers were forced to cancel this year’s event. They expect this will be a one-year hiatus and that the event will return in 2017 bigger and better.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805.875.8100.

— Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.