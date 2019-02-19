Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, February 19 , 2019, 3:16 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Low-Speed Highway 101 Pursuit Begins at Gaviota, Ends Near Los Alamos

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 19, 2019 | 2:35 p.m.

A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a low-speed pursuit from the Gaviota area to Los Alamos on Tuesday afternoon, Officer Kevin McCool said.

The incident began on northbound Highway 101 south of Mariposa Reina, where an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for making an unsafe lane change. 

However, the driver failed to yield, leading officers northbound while traveling 35 to 45 mph.

Several spike strips were deployed, with partial success, McCool said, but the driver persevered.

The pursuit came to “peaceful conclusion” near Los Alamos, where Highway 101 traffic was briefly stopped, McCool said. 

Officers did not have to employ an intervention maneuver that involves ramming the suspect’s vehicle, causing it to turn sideways and ultimately stop.

In addition to officers on the ground, a helicopter flying over the scene assisted. 

“Thankfully it wasn’t at high speeds and the risk was low,” McCool added.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 