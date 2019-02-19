Low-Speed Highway 101 Pursuit Begins at Gaviota, Ends Near Los Alamos

A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a low-speed pursuit from the Gaviota area to Los Alamos on Tuesday afternoon, Officer Kevin McCool said.

The incident began on northbound Highway 101 south of Mariposa Reina, where an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for making an unsafe lane change.

However, the driver failed to yield, leading officers northbound while traveling 35 to 45 mph.

Several spike strips were deployed, with partial success, McCool said, but the driver persevered.

The pursuit came to “peaceful conclusion” near Los Alamos, where Highway 101 traffic was briefly stopped, McCool said.

Officers did not have to employ an intervention maneuver that involves ramming the suspect’s vehicle, causing it to turn sideways and ultimately stop.

In addition to officers on the ground, a helicopter flying over the scene assisted.

“Thankfully it wasn’t at high speeds and the risk was low,” McCool added.

