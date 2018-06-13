Milpas Street Sidewalk, Lighting Project Scheduled to Begin Monday

Work to improve pedestrian safety in the Santa Barbara neighborhood is expected to be complete by summer

A $1.6 million project to install sidewalks and street lights along a stretch of Santa Barbara’s East Beach neighborhood is slated to begin Monday.

The sidewalk east of Milpas Street, beginning at Cabrillo Boulevard and continuing to the Highway 101 onramp and exit ramp north of the Union Pacific railroad crossing, is expected to be complete by summer, according to a report by city project manager Max Kashanian.

The project includes reconstruction of driveways, fence relocation, and access ramps along Milpas Street from Cabrillo Boulevard north to Indio Muerto and on Calle Puerto Vallarta from Milpas Street east to Por La Mar Drive.

Funding for the project will come from the state's Active Transportation Program Grant, according to Kashanian.

The improvements are designed to enhance pedestrian safety and access to surrounding areas between the waterfront, the Santa Barbara Zoo on Los Niños Drive, Dwight Murphy Park and nearby schools.

Before the project, walkers had to travel around cars and through the street in the section of Milpas Street and Calle Puerto Vallarta.

At the city’s Architectural Board of Review meeting in 2015, opponents of the project expressed concern that the walkways would attract transients who spend time in the neighborhood and negatively affect business operations in the area, as well as the quality of life.

The Santa Barbara City Council last year voted unanimously to award the project contract to Santa Barbara-based Lash Construction.

The project also implements objectives from Santa Barbara’s adopted Pedestrian Master Plan and Bicycle Master Plan.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.