Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:51 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Milpas Street Sidewalk, Lighting Project Scheduled to Begin Monday

Work to improve pedestrian safety in the Santa Barbara neighborhood is expected to be complete by summer

The Milpas Street sidewalk and lighting project in Santa Barbara, slated to begin Monday, is designed to improve pedestrian safety and access. Click to view larger
The Milpas Street sidewalk and lighting project in Santa Barbara, slated to begin Monday, is designed to improve pedestrian safety and access. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 23, 2018 | 7:15 p.m.

A $1.6 million project to install sidewalks and street lights along a stretch of Santa Barbara’s East Beach neighborhood is slated to begin Monday.

The sidewalk east of Milpas Street, beginning at Cabrillo Boulevard and continuing to the Highway 101 onramp and exit ramp north of the Union Pacific railroad crossing, is expected to be complete by summer, according to a report by city project manager Max Kashanian.

The project includes reconstruction of driveways, fence relocation, and access ramps along Milpas Street from Cabrillo Boulevard north to Indio Muerto and on Calle Puerto Vallarta from Milpas Street east to Por La Mar Drive. 

Funding for the project will come from the state's Active Transportation Program Grant, according to Kashanian.

The improvements are designed to enhance pedestrian safety and access to surrounding areas between the waterfront, the Santa Barbara Zoo on Los Niños Drive, Dwight Murphy Park and nearby schools. 

Before the project, walkers had to travel around cars and through the street in the section of Milpas Street and Calle Puerto Vallarta.

At the city’s Architectural Board of Review meeting in 2015, opponents of the project expressed concern that the walkways would attract transients who spend time in the neighborhood and negatively affect business operations in the area, as well as the quality of life.

The Santa Barbara City Council last year voted unanimously to award the project contract to Santa Barbara-based Lash Construction.

The project also implements objectives from Santa Barbara’s adopted Pedestrian Master Plan and Bicycle Master Plan.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 