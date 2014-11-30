Lower State Street Construction Projects to Put Squeeze on Sidewalks, Streets

State Street to remain open but La Entrada de Santa Barbara, Cabrillo Bridge activity will have neighborhood impacts

It’s going to be a bit messy for a while on Lower State Street as construction crews gear up for the next phase of La Entrada de Santa Barbara, periodically closing nearby sidewalks and streets.

Coincidentally — and complicating matters — the City of Santa Barbara is also preparing to replace the nearby Cabrillo Bridge, prompting more temporary closures and traffic headaches.

Alternative routes are encouraged if possible, but the delays certainly shouldn’t dissuade locals from visiting businesses in the area, including in the Funk Zone, said Tim Gaasch, city supervising engineer.

“This will get a little confusing,” Gaasch told Noozhawk. “We expect at the end of summer of 2016 the majority of the projects will be all finished, but it’ll be pretty hectic until then.”

Pedestrian protection barricades, “Sidewalk Closed” signs and green construction fences recently went up around areas of La Entrada de Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles-based developer 35 State Street Hotel Partners sent Funk Zone businesses notice of the two-year construction plans, which center on the previously condemned, vacant Hotel Californian building at 35 State St.

The former hotel sits on a parcel that’s part of the larger La Entrada project, a hotel and timeshare plan spanning three plots on the corners of Mason and State streets.

La Entrada will include a 124-room luxury hotel, a 264-space parking garage and 22,326 square feet of retail space with open plazas, paseos and gardens designed in Santa Barbara’s signature architectural style.

The developer, which bought the 1920s-era Hotel Californian in 2011 and owns Los Angeles’ landmark Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel, also purchased two adjacent parcels, totaling 2.37 acres, with the intent of revitalizing the State Street Waterfront District.

Gaasch said builders Entrada de Santa Barbara completed the first phase of the project — the west side of State Street public improvements — in 2013.

Now construction starts, as crews work to demolish the other building at the corner of Mason and State streets — where Hot Spots Coffee used to be — by the end of the year.

On the side of that building, fences now block the murals painted by local artists.

State Street will remain open to traffic with at least one lane in each direction for most of the project, Gaasch said, and pedestrian paths will stay on the west side of State Street throughout construction.

He said Helena Avenue might close between Mason Street and the railroad tracks for the duration, however.

Because nearby businesses will be open — and need parking — Gaasch said the city will try to provide as much public parking as possible, albeit on a rotating basis.

“The parking is certainly an issue in this area,” he said. “We will address the parking as we go through the construction.”

