Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:36 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lower State Street Construction Projects to Put Squeeze on Sidewalks, Streets

State Street to remain open but La Entrada de Santa Barbara, Cabrillo Bridge activity will have neighborhood impacts

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 30, 2014 | 10:50 p.m.

It’s going to be a bit messy for a while on Lower State Street as construction crews gear up for the next phase of La Entrada de Santa Barbara, periodically closing nearby sidewalks and streets.

Coincidentally — and complicating matters — the City of Santa Barbara is also preparing to replace the nearby Cabrillo Bridge, prompting more temporary closures and traffic headaches.

Alternative routes are encouraged if possible, but the delays certainly shouldn’t dissuade locals from visiting businesses in the area, including in the Funk Zone, said Tim Gaasch, city supervising engineer.

“This will get a little confusing,” Gaasch told Noozhawk. “We expect at the end of summer of 2016 the majority of the projects will be all finished, but it’ll be pretty hectic until then.”

Pedestrian protection barricades, “Sidewalk Closed” signs and green construction fences recently went up around areas of La Entrada de Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles-based developer 35 State Street Hotel Partners sent Funk Zone businesses notice of the two-year construction plans, which center on the previously condemned, vacant Hotel Californian building at 35 State St.

The former hotel sits on a parcel that’s part of the larger La Entrada project, a hotel and timeshare plan spanning three plots on the corners of Mason and State streets.

La Entrada will include a 124-room luxury hotel, a 264-space parking garage and 22,326 square feet of retail space with open plazas, paseos and gardens designed in Santa Barbara’s signature architectural style.

The developer, which bought the 1920s-era Hotel Californian in 2011 and owns Los Angeles’ landmark Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel, also purchased two adjacent parcels, totaling 2.37 acres, with the intent of revitalizing the State Street Waterfront District.

Gaasch said builders Entrada de Santa Barbara completed the first phase of the project  — the west side of State Street public improvements — in 2013.

Now construction starts, as crews work to demolish the other building at the corner of Mason and State streets — where Hot Spots Coffee used to be — by the end of the year.

On the side of that building, fences now block the murals painted by local artists.

State Street will remain open to traffic with at least one lane in each direction for most of the project, Gaasch said, and pedestrian paths will stay on the west side of State Street throughout construction.

He said Helena Avenue might close between Mason Street and the railroad tracks for the duration, however.

Because nearby businesses will be open — and need parking — Gaasch said the city will try to provide as much public parking as possible, albeit on a rotating basis.

“The parking is certainly an issue in this area,” he said. “We will address the parking as we go through the construction.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 