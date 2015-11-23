Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:00 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Lower State Street Construction Prompts More Closures

Work connected to La Entrada hotel project in Santa Barbara

A map shows upcoming closure areas along Lower State Street in Santa Barbara, connected to the La Entrada hotel project. Click to view larger
A map shows upcoming closure areas along Lower State Street in Santa Barbara, connected to the La Entrada hotel project. (Santa Barbara City map)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 23, 2015 | 5:41 p.m.

Pedestrians and motorists can expect more closures on Lower State Street in Santa Barbara as construction crews install new sidewalks and utility lines to improve the area around La Entrada de Santa Barbara project.

The city sent out notices Monday warning that, due to construction of the hotel project at 35 State St., the eastern side of State Street — the northbound lane — from north of the Mission Creek Bridge to the railroad crossing will close from now through April 2016.

That closure will allow MATT Construction to complete installing utility and public street and sidewalk improvements, along with the installation of underground utilities on Helena Avenue and portions of Mason Street.

The electrical, water, storm drainage and telecommunications improvements will be used by La Entrada and surrounding businesses.

Santa Barbara supervising engineer Tim Gaasch told Noozhawk the developers accelerated the work schedule to try to complete public right-of-way improvements by next summer, with the entire project on track for completion in late 2016 or early 2017.

That's also when the city should finish up its Cabrillo Bridge replacement project near Stearns Wharf. Work on the Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge, which was originally built in 1913, will shift south to the beach side of State Street in early 2016.

Businesses in the area will remain open, but customers will have to deal with the sound of roadwork construction during normal working hours.

“Some traffic delays during construction should be anticipated, so please consider using alternate routes and allow additional time to accommodate delays in your travel plans,” the city said Monday. “We apologize in advance for any inconvenience that construction and associated traffic control may cause.”

Other traffic changes in effect through April 2016 include:

» Mason Street is closed between State Street and Helena Avenue.

» Business access is only at Anacapa and Mason streets.

» Helena Avenue will intermittently close between the railroad tracks and Cabrillo Boulevard.

» No street parking will be available adjacent to Entrada construction.

» The southern sidewalk of West Mason Street between State Street and Kimberly Avenue will remain closed, along with all sidewalks on East Mason Street from State to Helena Avenue.

All other sidewalks and streets will remain open, according to the city, which will provide safety and circulation signage in and outside the project area to inform the public.

35 State Street Hotel Partners aims to transform the previously condemned, vacant Hotel Californian building into a 114-room luxury hotel.

Those plans include neighboring parcels to house restaurants, shops, a spa and hotel rooms and vacation units, as well as 243 parking spaces, including 120 accessible to the public.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 