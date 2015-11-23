Lower State Street Construction Prompts More Closures

Advice

Pedestrians and motorists can expect more closures on Lower State Street in Santa Barbara as construction crews install new sidewalks and utility lines to improve the area around La Entrada de Santa Barbara project.

The city sent out notices Monday warning that, due to construction of the hotel project at 35 State St., the eastern side of State Street — the northbound lane — from north of the Mission Creek Bridge to the railroad crossing will close from now through April 2016.

That closure will allow MATT Construction to complete installing utility and public street and sidewalk improvements, along with the installation of underground utilities on Helena Avenue and portions of Mason Street.

The electrical, water, storm drainage and telecommunications improvements will be used by La Entrada and surrounding businesses.

Santa Barbara supervising engineer Tim Gaasch told Noozhawk the developers accelerated the work schedule to try to complete public right-of-way improvements by next summer, with the entire project on track for completion in late 2016 or early 2017.

That's also when the city should finish up its Cabrillo Bridge replacement project near Stearns Wharf. Work on the Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge, which was originally built in 1913, will shift south to the beach side of State Street in early 2016.

Businesses in the area will remain open, but customers will have to deal with the sound of roadwork construction during normal working hours.

“Some traffic delays during construction should be anticipated, so please consider using alternate routes and allow additional time to accommodate delays in your travel plans,” the city said Monday. “We apologize in advance for any inconvenience that construction and associated traffic control may cause.”

Other traffic changes in effect through April 2016 include:

» Mason Street is closed between State Street and Helena Avenue.

» Business access is only at Anacapa and Mason streets.

» Helena Avenue will intermittently close between the railroad tracks and Cabrillo Boulevard.

» No street parking will be available adjacent to Entrada construction.

» The southern sidewalk of West Mason Street between State Street and Kimberly Avenue will remain closed, along with all sidewalks on East Mason Street from State to Helena Avenue.

All other sidewalks and streets will remain open, according to the city, which will provide safety and circulation signage in and outside the project area to inform the public.

35 State Street Hotel Partners aims to transform the previously condemned, vacant Hotel Californian building into a 114-room luxury hotel.

Those plans include neighboring parcels to house restaurants, shops, a spa and hotel rooms and vacation units, as well as 243 parking spaces, including 120 accessible to the public.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.