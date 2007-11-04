Letter to the Editor: Lower Taxes

Since the average taxpayer now pays close to 40 percent of his or her income in taxes, fees and bonds each year, I think it's time to reduce the size of government. Our leaders need to start looking out for the taxpayer and put all services that are in the yellow pages out to low bid. This is what our founding fathers wanted. I think it's time we stop giving away are-hard earned tax dollars to illegal aliens and their anchor babies. No more free medical, schools, food stamps, welfare dollars, subsidized housing, etc. The liberals want to raise your taxes again, and the truth is we should be lowering taxes for all Americans. I also think it's time we stop the 40-year-old failed welfare dependency program, and admit the government has destroyed tens of millions of American lives. A hand up through friends, churches charities was so much better than a wefare handout with no limit. Kevin O'Connor Santa Barbara

