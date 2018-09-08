Loyola Edges Campolindo for Santa Barbara Water Polo Invitational Title

Water Polo

Top-seeded Loyola scored the go-ahead goal in the final minutes of the fourth period and then held off several threats by Campolindo to win 14-13 in the championship game of the Santa Barbara Invitational boys water polo tournament on Saturday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Dos Pueblos had the best finish for the local schools, taking eighth place in the 24-team tournament. The Chargers dropped a one-goal decision against Woodbridge, 13-12, in their first game on Saturday and then lost to San Clemente, 15-7.

Goalie Angus Goodner was kept busy against Woodbridge, making 16 saves.

Dos Pueblos (4-4) returns to action Thursday at home against newcomer Cabrillo in the Channel League opener.

Santa Barbara finished the tournament with two close games. The Dons fell to Riverside Poly, 12-10, and Los Osos, 9-8.

Chase Raisin and Ryan Drake, Adam Kubinyi and Dylan each scored two goals against Riverside Poly. Raisin also earned four ejections and Drake had two assists.

In the Los Osos game, goalie Hunter Brownell made 12 saves, Fogg scored five goals and Julian Bacon drew six ejections.

The Dons (2-4) play to Righetti for a non-league game on Thursday.

San Marcos lost to Murietta 13-7 and played Drake for 15th place.