Boys Volleyball

Loyola Outlasts Mira Costa to Repeat as Karch Kiraly TOC Champ; Santa Barbara takes 5th

Santa Barbara High alum, three-time Olympic gold medalist and current U.S. Women’s Volleyball National Team coach Karch Kiraly joins the Dons volleyball team at the Tournament of Champions.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 23, 2016 | 6:21 p.m.

The match served as a measuring stick for the Loyola High boys volleyball.

The second-seeded Cubs were facing No. 1 Mira Costa in the championship of the Santa Barbara Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions on Saturday. When the teams last met back in March, Mira Costa won in three straight.

Loyola showed that it’s come a long way since that first meeting as it turned the tables on the Mustangs at J.R. Richards Gym and pulled out a 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 28-26 victory for a second straight tournament title.

Buchanan of the CIF Central Section knocked off Burroughs Burbank in the third-place match in four games.

Host Santa Barbara finished the tournament strong, sweeping West Ranch in the fifth-place match.

Dos Pueblos dropped a five-setter against La Jolla in the consolation bracket; San Marcos fell to Nevada’s Foothill in the 11th-place game and Bishop Diego fell to Channel Islands in the 15th-place match.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

