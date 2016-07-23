Lt. Col. James ‘Jim’ Tefft of Nipomo, 1933-2016

Posted on July 23, 2016 | 9:50 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Lt. Col. James “Jim” Tefft of Nipomo, Calif., was born July 30, 1933, and went to be with the Lord July 16, 2016.

Jim grew up in Spokane, Wash., and graduated from North Central High School.

Following graduation, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as an aviation cadet at Lackland ​Air Force Base. He trained at Columbus Air Force Base and later transferred to Bryan Air Force Base as a jet fighter, earning the Top Gun Award.

He flew all over the world including 139 combat missions. He received his BSME degree in astronomical engineering from the University of Washington.

He proudly served his country for 27 years, retiring in 1980 from Vandenberg Air Force Base. After retiring from his Air Force career, he worked at Rockwell International and Lockheed Martin.

Jim was active in the Nipomo Veterans of Foreign Wars and was a member of the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, where he was a board member for over 25 years.

He loved the Lord with all his heart and was a very compassionate man.

He was Santa Claus for the “Olde Towne Nipomo Association” for over 15 years.

He was also involved with the planning and development for the town of Nipomo.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.

Jim is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marilyn Tefft; sister, Norma Norman; as well as his seven children, Carol Johanson of Walnut Creek, Calif., Cindy Klein of Spokane, Wash., Jacci Burgin of Spokane, James Tefft of Elk, Wash., Tom Tefft of Lompoc, Scott Tefft of Japan, Shaun King of Ohio; and three step-children, Ken Pilkington, Debbie Nanini and Cindy Pilkington. He also leaves behind 28 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley, and his parents, Norman and Byrde Tefft.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 E. Sierra Madre Ave. in Santa Maria.

