Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom Endorses Mayor Helene Schneider for Congress

Marking her biggest endorsement yet in the race for California’s 24th Congressional District seat, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider picked up the highly coveted support of California’s esteemed Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015.

In announcing his support of Schneider, Newsom released the following statement:



“As Mayor and on the City Council, Helene Schneider has proven herself as a thoughtful leader who knows how to connect people to government and to encourage competing parties to collaborate for the common good. I respect Helene’s pragmatic approach to finding new solutions and her tireless passion for public service and we need more of that in Washington. I am pleased to endorse Mayor Helene Schneider for Congress.”

Schneider responded to the endorsement by remarking:

“I have always admired Lt. Governor Newsom’s visionary and forward-thinking approach to tackling local and statewide issues. On economic development, marriage equality, gun violence prevention, expanding access to healthcare, environmental protection, promoting the technology revolution and so many other issues, he’s been a real leader on the forefront of numerous movements pushing for positive progress in California.

"I’m deeply grateful for his endorsement and look forward to partnering with him on my campaign,” she said.

— Dave Jacobson is a publicist representing Helene Schneider for Congress.