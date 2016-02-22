Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:32 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Luca Jordano Named Bishop Diego Scholar-Athlete of the Year

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 22, 2016 | 5:28 p.m.

The academic range of Bishop Diego’s Luca Jordano is quite impressive. His interests include graphic arts, studying about tropical medicine and caring for wildlife.

Luca Jordano carries a 4.59 grade-point average. Click to view larger
In athletics, he plays soccer and volleyball, and is the captain for both squads. He recently was named to the All Tri-Valley League second team as a goalkeeper. He was a three-year starter at goalkeeper for the Cardinals. As a member of the volleyball team, he’s twice been recognized as the most inspirational player and was named the MVP. He’s also earned most inspirational accolades on the cross country team.

For all his accomplishments, Jordano was honored Monday at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Bishop Diego.

Jordano carries a 4.59 GPA, with a class load that includes advanced placement English, government, advanced graphic arts, multimedia and multi-variable calculus. He’s been a Bishop Diego Merit Scholar all four years at the school and was honored as a Marshal Award recipient, which is based on academic achievement and character.  He is a member of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation.

Jordano recently took an educational trip to Costa Rica where he studied tropical medicine. He is currently learning about Magnetotactic bacteria.

In addition to his academic pursuits, he works as a student ambassador for the Wildlife Care Network.

Jordano’s future academic plans include studying in the field of biochemistry. He hasn’t selected a college yet, but he is leaning toward attending the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, which is one of the oldest colleges in the world.

Luca, the son of Susan and Jeff Jordano, expressed his appreciation for Bishop Diego, his family, teachers, coaches and all his teammates who have supported him throughout his high school life.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

