Lucia Korolev of Santa Barbara, 1926-2015

Posted on March 4, 2015 | 9:18 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

On Feb. 26, 2015, Lucia Korolev of Santa Barbara passed away peacefully in her home.

Lucia was a much loved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She had a heart of gold and deeply loved her family, friends, nature and Jesus.

Her passions included photography, gardening, cooking and baking. She was a perfectionist in all that she did. Lucia won many awards for the orchids and roses she grew along with the beautiful cakes she made and decorated. She worked in the electronics industry from which she retired.

Lucia was born in Belarus on Aug. 18, 1926, on a farm in a small valley. She lived in Russia, Germany and Italy before coming to New York with her husband and youngest son in 1950 through the Tolstoy Foundation. The family moved to Santa Barbara in 1960.

In between raising her children and working full-time, she attended night school, where she learned to read, write and speak English. Lucia was also fluent in Russian, German and Italian. She was so proud to become a U.S. citizen.

Prior to attending Santa Barbara Community Church, she attended Trinity Baptist Church and on occasion the Russian-Ukrainian Churches and Bible studies.

Lucia was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Korolev, and her son, Eugene Cardullo. She is survived by daughter Nina Thompson, son Michael Korolev, grandchildren Rudy Sorensen, Marian Sorensen, Brock Thompson, Jill Lewis Kennedy, Clint Lewis, Danika Jeter and Michael Korolev Jr., 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held Thursday, March 5 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel. Viewing will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. The closed casket service will begin at 1 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.