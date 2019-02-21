Lucidity Festival Dubbed World’s Best Family Festival

Lucidity Festival, the Santa Barbara-area music and arts festival, was recognized as the world’s best family festival at the 2018 FestX Awards held in Las Vegas in December. This year's festivl will be held April 12-14.

The prize reflects eight years of innovative programming and integration of a family-centric ethos at the outdoor festival, which features live and electronic music, participatory workshops, experiential art, and yoga for adults, families, and kids-at-heart.

“There are three essential components to the Lucidity Festival family experience: safety, imagination, and inclusivity,” said Amy Krohn, family services branch manager. “We’ve established best-practices in all three realms.”

The hub of the experience is the I AM Family Garden Village, which provides a centralized camping community with round-the-clock family friendly programming including music, young leadership education, a teen center for 13-17-year-olds, a Junior Volunteer Program that allows youth to earn their ticket through acts of community service, and the Grande Finale Parade around the event in collaboration with Santa Barbara Solstice.

Last year's event hosted interactive spaces and programs such as the Wizard Scouts interactive group, Soul Palace Imaginarium, Dome of the Space Wanderer, the Riley Rainbow Family Circus Encampment, The Lighthouse Teen Center and Lucid Creation Station.

A series of safety protocols protect young participants, including a parent-child registration system, a guardianship program trained in emergency protocols, and a family services department that provides transportation assistance, as well as ADA support.

“Safety is incredibly important to the family experience at Lucidity Festival,” said Jonah Haas, marketing director and co-founder.

“Once you provide a safe container, children and parents open up and find themselves creating and exploring the world of their imaginations in the community-setting they’ve always dreamed of,” he said.

Festival organizers have initiated affordable opportunities to improve accessibility for working families. Children under age 12 are free and teenagers 13-17 years old are discounted. All tickets include free camping, free water filling stations, and all programming and workshops are free for the weekend.

The event also features a Mothers of Lucidity zone, a place to connect with a supportive network, relax, share knowledge, and even breastfeed.

FestX is a collaboration between XLive and Everfest, two leaders in the space of event production for industry-insiders and fans.

“FestX brings the festival production industry together to learn and celebrate the culture built and sustained by our peers,” said founder Waco Hoover. “We reward the visionaries, the people who make these shared visions a reality.”

Lucidity Festival beat out a pool of outstanding events, including Austin City Limits, the Texas Renaissance Festival and last year’s winner, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival.

“Lucidity is the quintessential family-friendly festival,” said Eamon Armstrong, who judged the competition. “The party atmosphere is still there for those without kids, but seeing adorable families at play always helps me see the world through the eyes of a child.

"And I personally find that everyone is a little more responsible in their partying when there are actual children around.”

Judges included Armstrong, host of the influential Life is a Festival Podcast, and former creative director of Fest300/Everfest; entrepreneur Chip Conley, The Festival Owl; and leaders from Insomniac, Red Frog Productions and Madison House Presents.

Lucidity is an open-source transformational arts and music festival that has attracted 5,000 participants every April for the last seven years..

It is called open-source because we co-create this festival experience with you. We invite you to come play with us, call together your lucid family, bring art, lead a workshop, spark a spontaneous flash mob, embody a character from your dreams, be silly and wild and free.

We bring together a world class lineup of musical talent and weave them together with the sounds and vibrations of our beloved local legends. Our galleries showcase the most brilliant fine art the region has to offer, enriching the festival as a visual voyage.

Art installations pleasure participants with multi-sensory stimulation while themed environments create intimate settings for personal connections. Lucidity’s environmental commitment is to leave Live Oak better than before.

Lucidity Festival LLC is a collectively owned organization dedicated to creating transformational experiences for individuals and communities; we are a production company, a creative lifestyle for expanding consciousness, and an interconnected community of friends and family. Everything we do revolves around advancing our Core Values in the world. These core values are:



1. Participation and Immersion in the Artistic Process

2. Personal Growth and Global Healing

3. Awake and Aware Consciousness

4. Social and Environmental Responsibility

5. Family Fun and Creative Play

6. Communal Reciprocity

7. Transparency and Discernment

XLIVE seeks to revolutionize the way festival and live event aficionados share their expertise with the goal of elevating the experience of attendees,

XLIVE provides information, resources and convenes industry titans from each and every sector of entertainment to a synergetic environment for sharing wisdom, visionary concepts, and cutting-edge trends against the alluring backdrop of Las Vegas nightlife.

Everfest lets customers buy tickets and earn rewards at any festival. Fans buy tickets to earn reward points they can redeem for free tickets and upgrades at that festival, future occurrences or entirely different festivals. Premium members earn points faster and get sweet bonus rewards. It’s the world’s first cross-festival rewards program. Founded in 2014, Everfest is based in Austin, Texas, and is backed by investment from Live Nation and ATX Seed Ventures.

— Jonah Haas for Lucidity Festival.