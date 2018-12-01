Luckhurst Brothers Carry Load in Bishop Diego’s 6-0 Soccer Romp

Boys Soccer

Jack Luckhurst and the Bishop Diego soccer team continued their hot start to the season, with Luckhurst scoring four goals in a 6-0 win over Orcutt Academy on Saturday.

Luckhurst has seven goals in two matches.

Luckhurst scored in the 6th, 13th, 20th and 30th minute. His younger brother, Adam Luckhurst, assisted on all four goals. Adam also assisted on a goal by Daniel Giannini in the 39th minute, giving him five for the match.

Adam Luckhurst added a goal, closing out the scoring with an assist from Jack Luckhurst.



“I was very happy with the intensity shown by Cameron Medina, Irvin Dominguez, Sebastian DeJohn, Oliver Fowler, Rudy Sanchez, Alec Marchand and Harry Powers," said Bishop coach Mick Luckhurst. "We have a long season and their contributions in both practice and games is essential to our success.”

Gabe Rodriguez played a solid game in goal to record his first shutout.



"Bishop Diego opens league play at home on Monday against Villanova at 3:15 p.m.

