Luckhurst Brothers Combine for 6 Goals in Bishop Diego Rout

Boys Soccer

The Bishop Diego boys soccer team went into a holiday break on a high note as it routed St. Bonaventure 7-2 in a Frontier League match on Thursday.

Jack Luckhurst scored four goals, giving him 12 in just four games. His brothers Michael and Adam also scored. Adam Luckhurst's goal came on a bicycle kick.

Luke Williams closed out the scoring with a laser shot from outside the box.

Due to injuries, starting goalie Gabe Rodriguez was moved to play left back and Rudy Sanchez went in goal.

"Both did a more than admirable job filling in," said Bishop Diego coach Mick Luckhurst. "Ethan Garcia did wonderfully off the bench providing a hobbled Alec Marchand a welcome reprieve."

Bishop Diego (4-3) is off for the rest of the month and returns to action on Jan. 5 against Foothill Tech.