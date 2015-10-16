Lucky Brand Jeans Founder Gene Montesano to Share at Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series

Advice

Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center’s Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series will host Gene Montesano, founder of Lucky Brand Jeans and The Montesano Group, Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, from 2:30–4:30 p.m. at the Fé Bland Forum on SBCC’s West Campus.

This event is open to the public and free of charge; however, space is limited and RSVPs are required. To register for the event, please go to https://genemontesano.eventbrite.com.

During this round of the Scheinfeld Center's popular Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series, the hosts will interactively explore with Gene Montesano his extraordinary success story of long-term local entrepreneurship, including insights from decades of successful experience.

Why restaurants and clothing? Montesano refers to himself as a “frustrated innkeeper” in search of quality in the basics: clothing, food and shelter.

Montesano traces the beginning of his resourcefulness and ingenuity as an entrepreneur back to a challenge once posed by a high school home economics teacher that required he create a slipcover for a sofa: source materials, do the measuring, create the pattern and stitch the covers — complete with piping.

“It’s not about money or business, it’s about creativity,” Montesano said.

The event will be presented by Scheinfeld Center Director Julie Samson and moderated by SBCC Dean of Educational Programs Melissa Moreno. The audience will have an opportunity to personally interact and network during a reception following the presentation.

“The Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series gives students and our local small business community unprecedented access to highly successful and unique entrepreneurs and innovators and kindles inspiration and motivation not only for budding entrepreneurs but also for existing business owners,” said Samson.

“Gene Montesano’s experience, insights and humble philosophy as a business leader are an inspiration for all entrepreneurs, and his desire to share his beginnings to help others create a model for success is extremely uplifting and valuable for those aspiring to succeed as he did,” she said.

This event is hosted by the Scheinfeld Center in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the Center for International Trade Development (CITD). The SBDC and CITD are hosted by SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

For more information please visit http://scheinfeld.sbcc.edu.

— Joan Galvan is the public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.