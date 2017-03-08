Lucky Days for Humane Society Animals Seeking Forever Homes

Adoption fee lowered to $17 during week of 'St. PAWtrick’s Day'

To find a lucky charm this St. PAWtrick’s Day, look no further than the Santa Barbara Humane Society. From March 13-18 the Humane Society will offer a special adoption fee of $17.

“St. PAWtricks Day is a special opportunity for our adoptable animals to find their forever homes,” said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director.

“If you’ve been contemplating the addition of a new best friend to your family, visit the shelter and meet the wonderful animals who have been patiently waiting for a home,” Langle said.

The special $17 adoption fee (usually $60 for cats, $80 for dogs) includes spay/neuter surgery, health exam, vaccination, microchip with registration, temperament evaluation, de-worming, background/personality profile, starter food packet, and pet-care booklet.

For more information about the Humane Society and its adoptable pets, visit sbhumanesociety.org or call 964-4777.

— Angel Pacheco for Santa Barbara Humane Society.