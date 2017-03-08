Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:41 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Lucky Days for Humane Society Animals Seeking Forever Homes

Adoption fee lowered to $17 during week of 'St. PAWtrick’s Day'

Humane Society: Coco Boy has a heart of gold.
Humane Society: Coco Boy has a heart of gold. (Santa Barbara Humane Society)
By Angel Pacheco for Santa Barbara Humane Society | March 8, 2017 | 1:42 p.m.

To find a lucky charm this St. PAWtrick’s Day, look no further than the Santa Barbara Humane Society. From March 13-18 the Humane Society will offer a special adoption fee of $17.

“St. PAWtricks Day is a special opportunity for our adoptable animals to find their forever homes,” said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director.

“If you’ve been contemplating the addition of a new best friend to your family, visit the shelter and meet the wonderful animals who have been patiently waiting for a home,” Langle said.

The special $17 adoption fee (usually $60 for cats, $80 for dogs) includes spay/neuter surgery, health exam, vaccination, microchip with registration, temperament evaluation, de-worming, background/personality profile, starter food packet, and pet-care booklet.

For more information about the Humane Society and its adoptable pets, visit sbhumanesociety.org or call 964-4777.

— Angel Pacheco for Santa Barbara Humane Society.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 