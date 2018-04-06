Lucky Penny Press Announces e-Publication of ‘Letters to Bridgie’

Lucky Penny Press, the innovative publisher of eBooks for children, is pleased to announce the release of Letters to Bridgie, a collection of correspondences written by two birds, Tweets and Maxine, to a young girl called Bridgie.

Inspired by witnessing his 5-year-old neighbor’s daily trips to the mailbox in the hope of finding a letter, longtime Ojai Valley News columnist Mel Bloom took it upon himself to pen a letter to the girl. Believing it would be more exciting to receive a letter from a voluble bird than an aging neighbor, Bloom created Tweets, the mother of Chirpy and Burpy.

What began as a single letter turned into a correspondence that lasted the better part of a year, as Bloom learned, by way of Bridgie’s mother, what impact the letters were having on her three children.

When Chirpy and Burpy finally left the nest and Tweets flew south for the winter, the letter-writing was taken up by Maxine — a crow — who recounted her adventures with Picker — a woodpecker who, unlike most birds, wasn’t afraid to befriend birds of other species.

As Bridgie’s 6th birthday approached, however, Bloom began to worry about telling the truth to his young friend. Adult readers will appreciate his dilemma and the way he decides to handle it.

In addition to writing a weekly column, “Much Ado About Nothing,” for the Ojai Valley News for nearly 32 years, Bloom was also a well-established literary agent in Los Angeles for more than 30 years and has also written for Los Angeles magazine and Reader’s Digest, and published the novel Sunrise At Bedford Square (Robert Hale Ltd.).

Letters to Bridgie is charmingly illustrated by Santa Barbara-based freelance artist Karen Folsom, who frequently collaborates with Lucky Penny Press. She previously illustrated The Mellow Yellow Global Umbrella and The Lucky Penny Christmas Story, and is working on illustrations for The King’s Balloon, the story of the first hot-air balloon flight over the gardens of Versailles in 1783. She says she finds the opportunity to work with “relevant social, educational and historical material is immensely gratifying.”

Like all Lucky Penny titles, Letters to Bridgie is available for immediate download for numerous eReaders from the publisher’s website. A portion of sales of Letters to Bridgie will benefit the Humane Society of Ventura County.

Lucky Penny Press is a children’s eBook publisher founded by Melissa Marsted, author of Pablito and the Speckled Bear. Lucky Penny Press, whose motto is “Nurturing the creative spirit,” publishes books written by both adults and children. Each book has a professionally recorded audio version. As part of LPP’s cultural fabric, each book is connected to a nonprofit organization, which receives a portion of book sale proceeds.

