Lucky Penny Publications Debuts Hardcover Edition of Nashat Zaman’s ‘The Scorch of Skilten’

Lucky Penny Press, the innovative publisher of eBooks for children, has released the hardcover edition of The Scorch of a Skilten, a middle-grade novel written by Santa Barbara middle-grade author Nashat Zaman, who is now a student at Dos Pueblos High School and working on her second novel.

Set in a fictional country, The Major Land, Scorch tells the story of a young, orphaned heroine-with-an-attitude, who discovers too late that the prestigious academy to which she’s been admitted is actually a front for a more sinister undertaking.

Each year the school sends two of its most capable students to spy on the nefarious Queen Muscaria. None of the young spies has ever returned — and now it is up to our heroine to not only free them, but free herself.

Zaman, the daughter of Bangladeshi natives, began writing fiction in first grade — though she says “the writing was terrible.” Her favorite authors are J.K. Rowling, Suzanne Collins, John Flanagan, Avi, Trenton Lee Stewart and Agatha Christie.

The idea for Scorch first came to her “in a dream,” Zaman says.

“It wasn’t even a very vivid dream,” she said. “But then I turned some random objects into humans, and here it is!”

The book took her 10 months to write — from the beginning to a completed first draft — and then, like many more-accomplished writers, she spent a year editing afterward. A friend, Maleeha Mustafa, provided the charming illustrations.

Scorch is definitely not an autobiographical novel, but the heroine does share certain similarities with Zaman. Both are high-spirited, courageous, adventuresome girls. Zaman shoots eraser-tipped arrows and has a red belt in karate, while her heroine, Clara Skilten, battles animated wolves in the Fighting Arena, befriends a cheetah cub, and fends off library vandals with projectile staplers.

“Many of our titles advocate nurturing the creative spirit, understanding other cultures and empowering children to believe in their dreams, as Nashat Zaman has done,” Lucky Penny founder Melissa Marsted said.

“The Scorch of a Skilten is a 15-chapter fantasy novel she wrote at the age of 14, which we originally published as an eBook, then in soft cover, and now we are pleased to offer a hard-cover version for libraries across the country.”

Kirkus Reviews called Scorch “an entertaining tale for adventure-hungry readers” and of its author wrote, “teenage Zaman is a promising new voice in YA fiction who can clearly write circles around much older authors.”

Lucky Penny Press is an imprint of Park City, Utah-based Lucky Penny Publications LLC, which focuses on imaginative, artistic and creative books in prose and poetry for children.

Founded in 2010 by Marsted, a former Santa Barbara resident and author of Pablito and the Speckled Bear, LPP publishes books by adults as well as children and believes in offering an opportunity for authors between the ages of 8 and 18 to publish their manuscripts. The company works with its writers throughout the process so that they become true partners in the production of their books. As part of LPP’s cultural fabric, each book is connected to a nonprofit organization, which receives a portion of book sale proceeds.

