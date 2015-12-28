Lucky Penny Publishing Launches New Amazon Print Division

Advice

Lucky Penny Publishing, the innovative publisher of eBooks for children under the Lucky Penny Press imprint, and of biographies, memoirs and family histories under Silver Dollar Press, has announced the launch of an Amazon print division, as well.

Six of the publisher’s first softcover titles are by Santa Barbara-area authors: 14-year-old Nashat Zaman’s The Scorch of a Skilten, a middle-grade adventure novel; peace activist Jolene DeLisa’s memoir, Under the Gingko Tree: A Passionate Woman’s Story of Life, Love, Loss and Joy; Ojai Valley News columnist Mel Bloom’s Letters to Bridgie, about a young girl’s correspondence with two voluble birds; Sojourner Kincaid Rolle’s The Mellow Yellow Global Umbrella, a fanciful collection of beautifully illustrated poems by Santa Barbara’s poet laureate; and Melissa Marsted’s books, Emily and the Shackleford Horses, about a girl’s infatuation with the wild horses of Shackleford Island, and Pablito and the Speckled Bear, a “hero’s journey” set in Peru, which was the first book published by Lucky Penny Publishing.

Four more titles by local authors — The Extraordinary Pony, The Lucky Penny Christmas Story, The King’s Balloon and Wildfire Chronicles — will soon be published, as well.

Marsted, a long-time Santa Barbara resident until her house burned down in the 2008 Tea Fire who ultimately relocated to Park City, Utah, is the founder and CEO of the pioneering eBook — and now conventional — publisher.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer these titles for our readers,” Marsted said. “Despite the growing popularity and convenience of eBooks for many situations — when you’re traveling, for example, and can take your entire library with you on a single device — a lot of readers still enjoy the familiarity and comfort of a conventional book.

“Now we can give them that option.”

Amazon technology solves some of the challenges of conventional hard-copy publishing for small start-ups like Marsted’s.

Quantities can be smaller than traditional print runs, for example, and Amazon handles distribution. (To purchase, visit Amazon.com and enter the title you are seeking in the Search bar.)

Lucky Penny also plans to offer as many titles as possible at Chaucer’s Bookstore, Marsted said, “so people can buy them on sight, without waiting. Now there is a new opportunity for same-day delivery of these local titles with the new Amazon Isla Vista location.”

Like all Lucky Penny titles, a portion of Amazon book sales benefit the partner nonprofit organization associated with each title. Under the Gingko Tree, for example, benefits La Casa de Maria, while Letters to Bridgie benefits the Humane Society of Ventura County.

