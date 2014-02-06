Lucky Penny Publishing In Print Partnership with Blue Point Books and Amazon, Debuts Adult e-Books

Lucky Penny Publishing LLC recently celebrated its first anniversary as a corporation and marked its second anniversary as Lucky Penny Press, the children’s e-book division, with the launch of its own website and catalog of children’s e-books, some that are available with audio and language translations. Lucky Penny Press and Silver Dollar Press are trademarked imprints of Lucky Penny Publishing LLC.

With an increasing interest by authors and readers for printed books, Lucky Penny Publishing LLC is partnering with Santa Barbara-based Blue Point Books to offer a print version for authors of its e-books. The printed books are also available with limited quantities in a print-on-demand format with Amazon.

Melissa Marsted, the founder and publisher, has expanded Lucky Penny Press, now called Lucky Penny Publishing LLC in an attempt to keep publishing costs down and make books more affordable and accessible to emerging writers and artists by offering e-books with more digital and print options for authors and readers.

“My father always taught me to spend wisely and save,” Marsted said. “With Lucky Penny Publishing LLC, we have found a way to design and load manuscripts with illustrations to our website in less than six months, even as quickly as six weeks, while many authors wait years to have their children’s books published with traditional print publishers.”

Lucky Penny Publishing LLC is also excited to announce the upcoming release of its first e-book to be published with the new adult e-book division of Silver Dollar Press that will be available in multiple digital formats and in print.

Silver Dollar Press will soon release its first title, Treasures Lost, Memories Found: Stories from the Santa Barbara Fires and is currently seeking submissions from local writers who have been affected by Santa Barbara wildfires. Silver Dollar Press is offering $100 for each entry accepted for publication. Authors included in the publication will have the opportunity to obtain low-cost print versions of this e-book.

Deadline for submissions has been extended through March. Please submit entries that are no longer than 1,000 words and include a 100-word biography, headshot author photo, and an optional link to a website to [email protected].

Paul Willis, a Westmont College English professor, is among the authors who have submitted an entry:

“Aside from a hot rush of air in our faces, the night was eerily noiseless. It was rather like that scene in the film The Perfect Storm in which you think the brave little fishing boat has survived the weather, but then, all of a sudden, that huge killer wave advances, higher and higher, in complete silence.”

According to Cathy Feldman, publisher of Blue Point Books, “We’ve been publishing traditional books for over 20 years and are very excited about our partnership with Lucky Penny Publishing to bring some of their wonderful children’s e-books into print. And we are looking forward to working with Melissa and Nancy (Keltner, editorial director) to create the print edition of Silver Dollar Press’s first book.”

— Nancy Keltner is editorial director of Lucky Penny Publishing LLC.