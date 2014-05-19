Lucky Penny Unveils New Mural by Santa Barbara Artist Campbell Baker

Lucky Penny, Santa Barbara’s most talked about landmark with an exterior tiled in real pennies, has recently unveiled its new mural installation by Campbell Baker, a Santa Barbara artist.

Baker was born and raised in Nashville, Tenn., and began pursuing art at a very early age. She received her bachelor of fine arts degree with a concentration in painting from the University of Georgia.

Her work has been exhibited throughout the United States and Europe and is currently featured locally at Elsie’s Tavern in addition to the new installation of Lucky Penny murals.

Baker describes her focus as conveying various emotions through both scenes and portraiture with high-contrast black and white drawings.

She says she drew her idea from the historical Lark Pullman Train.

“Since The Lark was named after the train that traveled from L.A. to San Francisco, I wanted to focus on various scenes of the train stations. The Lark had a deluxe sleeping cabin and was considered to be very reliable as well as luxurious,” Baker said. “Sherry Villanueva and the crew did an amazing job bringing the sophistication of the original Lark Pullman train to today’s restaurant space. I wanted the mural to reflect those feelings of the past while still maintaining the contemporary feel of the restaurant.”

Lucky Penny General Manager Dan Russo said, “As members of the Funk Zone neighborhood, we are committed to supporting the arts and sharing original work with the community in a public space that is accessible to everyone. Our mission is to continue this program and foster other young talent in Santa Barbara.”

The mural flanks the living garden wall that borders the outdoor seating area of Lucky Penny. In addition to the murals at Lucy Penny, there are five rotating murals on the front building’s doors on Yanonali Street by other local artists.

The public is invited to visit and spread the word and imagery through social media by tagging @luckypennysb or by clicking here. Become a fan of Baker on Facebook by clicking here.