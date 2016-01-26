Lucy Gonzales of Carpinteria

Posted on January 26, 2016 | 2:59 p.m.

Source: Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Service

Maria de la Luz Jimenez Gonzales, 95, known by all as Lucita, died on Jan. 21, 2016, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Lucita was born and raised in Jalostotitlan, Jalisco, Mexico. In 1938, she met Jesús, also a native of Jalostotitlan, at a festival in town. They married the following year and moved to Carpinteria where she lived the rest of her life.

Lucita and Chuy started a grocery store, Gonzales Groceries, at the corner of Holly and Carpinteria Avenue.

They built two homes on 8th Street and raised seven children.

In addition to working the store and raising her family, Lucita was an avid traveler; it is easier to count the countries that she did not visit than to enumerate those that she did visit.

Lucita had a strong devotion to La Señora de la Asunción, the patron Virgin of her pueblo, and to St. Joseph Parish. She supported all of the Parish’s activities, including the jamaicas at the old church.

Lucita was preceded in death by her parents, Merced and Jacinta; her husband, Jesús (Chuy); her siblings, Rodolfo, Jesús and Guadalupe; and her son, Michael.

Lucita is survived by six children: Jesús (Terry), John (Aurora), George (Michael), Mary (Rafael), Mario and Ramiro (Rocio); 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services, 3120 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, from 1 to 3:00 p.m.

The Rosary service will be held at St Joseph Church on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m., also at St Joseph Church, followed by interment at Carpinteria Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.