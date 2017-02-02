Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:40 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Luggage Trade-in Carries Help for Needy

By Mark Gallo for CircaTerra Travel Outfitters | February 2, 2017 | 2:33 p.m.

CircaTerra Travel Outfitters joins Briggs & Riley’s national charity program “A Case for Giving” to benefit local children and families in crisis. The event will be Feb. 9-28, in CircaTerra's Loreto Plaza store, 3317A State St., Santa Barbara.

A nationwide cooperative effort, Briggs & Riley’s “A Case for Giving” works with more than 250 retail partners to get gently used rolling bags to people in immediate need in local communities.

“As a local retailer one of our brand values is to do good things for our community. We are very pleased to have been invited to participate in “A Case for Giving,” said Mark Gallo, CircaTerra’s president.

“Last year this event collected 2,000 bags for the needy across the U.S.,” said Briggs & Riley CEO, Richard Krulik.

“The idea was sparked by conversations with foster care leaders who made me realize what a wonderful added purpose our products can have,” Krulik said.

"We’ve put our support behind making sure that those in need can transport their belongings securely,” he said.

Here's how it works:

Bring used wheeled luggage to CircaTerra Travel Outfitters, Feb. 9-28, and receive $50 credit toward a new Briggs & Riley bag for each used wheeled bag you donate, or $100 credit toward a new Briggs & Riley bag if you donate a used Briggs & Riley bag.

All trade-in bags brought to CircaTerra will be donated to Casa Pacifica, a local nonprofit center for children and families in transition.

— Mark Gallo for CircaTerra Travel Outfitters.

 

