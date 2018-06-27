Luis ‘Louie’ Madrigal of Santa Barbara, 1934-2016

Posted on February 6, 2016 | 5:07 p.m.

Source: Madrigal Family

Luis Madrigal, age 81, loving husband, father and friend, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2016, surrounded by family.

He was born April 27, 1934, in Douglas, Arkansas, and moved to Santa Barbara, California, in his early years. Louie graduated from Santa Barbara High School and then went to serve as an Army paratrooper from 1954 to 1962.

He worked 34 years for the City of Santa Barbara Water Department, and was a much respected Lead Person. During retirement, he enjoyed and excelled in gardening, landscaping and building many wood projects for his home. He took pride in helping family and friends with his handiwork.

Louie loved to barbecue, watch his sports teams (Lakers and Dodgers), and spend time with family and friends. His generosity, dry wit of humor, and strong supporting nature will be greatly missed.

Luis is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Debra (Goos); sisters Rosie Uribe and Lupe Cardona and brothers Manuel and Frank Madrigal. He was preceded in death by parents Gregorio and Paula (Gomez); his brothers, Salomon, Gregorio and Tony Madrigal; sister Carmen Luna; and stepson John Dominguez.

He also leaves behind his children, Edward (Teresa), Gregory (Tammy), Linda Nix (Mike), Elizabeth Madrigal-Imperato (Douglas), stepdaughter Carrie Dominguez-Jones, stepson James E. Snyder III, and many loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial/celebration of life is planned for noon Friday, February 12, 2016, at the Moose Lodge 605, 110 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

A special thank you goes to all the nurses and doctors at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital SICU for support in caring for Luis during the last weeks of his life.