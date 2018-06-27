Luis Madrigal of Santa Barbara, 1934-2016

Posted on February 8, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

Source: Eddie Madrigal

Age 81, loving husband, father and friend Luis "Louie" Madrigal passed away peacefully Feb. 2, 2016, surrounded by family.

He was born April 27, 1934, in Douglas, Ark., and moved to Santa Barbara in his early years. Louie graduated from Santa Barbara High School and then went to serve as an Army Paratrooper from 1954-62.

He worked 34 years for the City of Santa Barbara Water Department and was a much respected lead person.

During retirement he enjoyed and excelled in gardening, landscaping and building many wood projects for his home. He took pride in helping family and friends with his handy work.

Louie loved to barbecue, watch Lakers and Dodgers games and spend time with family and friends.

His generosity, dry wit of humor, and strong supporting nature will be greatly missed.

Louie is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Debra; sisters Rosie Uribe, Lupe Cardona; and brothers Manuel and Frank Madrigal.

He is preceded in death by parents Gregorio and Paula; his brothers Salomon, Gregorio and Tony Madrigal; sister Carmen Luna; and stepson John Dominguez.

Luis also leaves behind his children, Edward (Teresa), Gregory (Tammy), Linda Nix (Mike), Elizabeth Madrigal-Imperato (Douglas); stepchildren Carrie Dominguez-Jones and James E. Snyder III; many loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial and celebration of life is planned for 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the Moose Lodge on 110 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

A special thank you all the nurses and doctors at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital SICU for support in caring for Luis the last weeks of his life.