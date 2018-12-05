Posted on December 5, 2018 | 11:39 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Luis Manuel Manzo, 64, of Santa Barbara, died peacefully at Serenity House on Nov. 30, 2018, after a courageous battle with glioblatoma. Luis lived in Santa Barbara for 47 years after leaving his beloved birthplace of Tangamandapio, Michoacan, Mexico.

Luis worked for City Parking for the city of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Unified School District for nearly 20 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, vacationing in Mexico during Pitaya season in May, gardening (he was known to hand out bags of guavas to family and neighbors), and taking a stroll along the beach with his dog, Tiny.

He was dearly loved and greatly respected by his family and friends, and his sense of humor will be deeply missed.

Luis is survived by his wife Rosalba; children Melissa and Daniel; parents Concepcion and Luis; siblings Alejandro, Humberto, Saul and Raquel.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at noon on Friday, Dec. 7, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, and his remains will be laid to rest in his pueblo in Tangamandapio, Michoacan, Mexico.

We love you very much dad! God bless you.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.