Luis Mesino of San Marcos, SBCC’s Tiffany Costello Named Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Luis Mesino was all over the field for the San Marcos football team, helping it win a game for the first time in two years.

Tiffany Costello made an auspicious debut for the SBCC cross country team, winning the season-opening meet in a course-record time.

For their stellar performances, Mesino and Costello have been voted the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week by the local sports media.

Because of Labor Day, the SBART did not hold a press luncheon on Monday. Mesino and Costello will be presented their awards at the next luncheon on Sept. 11 at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Mesino played a huge role in San Marcos beating Morro Bay, 35-19, to snap a 17-game losing streak last Friday night. He caught two touchdown passes, including a 71-yard bomb; returned a kickoff 85 yards for a second (his second kickoff return for a TD in two games) and intercepted a pass. He also made a one-handed catch on a 45-yard pass that set up his first touchdown.

Costello won the Moorpark Challenge in her first college country race. Running in hot weather conditions, she finished the 5k in a course record of 19 minutes, 46 seconds.

She ran the 10,000 meters in track last season and finished as the runner-up in the Western State Conference, Southern California Championships and the State Championships.

The athletes that were considered for the award include Frankie Gamberdella (Santa Barbara High football), Natani Drati (Santa Barbara High football), Michael Elbert (Dos Pueblos football) and Mikala Triplett (Dos Pueblos tennis).