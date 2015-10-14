Luis P. Marquez of Carpinteria, 1931-2015

Posted on October 14, 2015 | 2:39 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Luis P. Marquez, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died on Oct. 9, 2015, after a long illness. He was 84.

Luis, known to his family affectionately as “Pop,” was born on a ranch near San Francisco del Rincon in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, on Feb. 1, 1931.

An outstanding baseball player in his youth, Luis migrated to the United States in 1963, seeking a better life for himself and for his family. He settled in Carpinteria, California. The remainder of his family joined him in 1965 after he had established himself.

He started working for the Santa Barbara Lemon Association in Carpinteria in 1963 before moving on to work for Browning Ferris Industries in Santa Barbara as a driver in 1969. He then worked for about 15 years for the Carpinteria School District as a custodian, first at Canalino School and then at Carpinteria High School.

He retired in 1996 and devoted much of his time to his family, his church and the San Nicolas Soccer Club in Santa Barbara, where he was a volunteer and one of their biggest aficionados. He worked with and for the club in various capacities for almost 45 years before ailing health prevented him from continuing.

He often traveled with the club to state and national tournaments. He attended his last game in September 2015.

Luis had a love of baseball and soccer. Memories of him sitting in his folding chair watching his sons and grandchildren play will forever be burned into our memories.

Sundays were devoted to the San Nicolas soccer games unless the Mexican soccer team was playing on TV. He often went to Los Angeles Dodgers games with his children and grandchildren.

Luis was preceded in death by his parents, Luis Marquez and Epigmenia Pulido; a sister, Amelia, and brothers, Arnulfo, Cliserio and Heron.

He is survived by his wife, best friend and devoted soul mate of 58 years, Catalina; and his eight children, Juana Murillo (Henry), Heron, Jose Luis (Rachel), Erasmo (Jaela), Martha, Petra, Edward (Judy) and Maria Contreras (Rene).

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Teresa, Crystal, Nathan, Jessica, Robert, Alex, Marisa, Jacob, Diego, Christian, Olivia Emil, Adam and Aaron. Also by his great-grandchildren: Andrew, Raymond, Donald, Jose, Angelina; Vincent, Victoria, Violet; Sophia, Matthew; Gwyn, Donovan, Lily; Brandon, Olivia; Sophia, Zac, Isaiah, Audrey, Oliver and Alice.

The Rosary service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, at 7 p.m. and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m., both at St. Joseph Church in Carpinteria. The graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the mass.



Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.