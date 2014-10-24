Luis Villegas Joins Heritage Oaks Bank as Goleta Branch Manager

Simone Lagomarsino, president and CEO of Heritage Oaks Bancorp, is pleased to announce that Luis Villegas recently joined Heritage Oaks Bank as vice president and branch manager of the Goleta office at 5738 Calle Real, which will open later this year.

“Luis is a great addition to our management team,” Lagomarsino said. “His outstanding leadership skills, commitment to customer service and banking experience will serve our clients well as we continue to expand our presence throughout Santa Barbara County.”

Villegas’ banking management and business development experience is extensive, including many years as a senior relationship banker with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. Previously, he served as the Hispanic segment market manager for Pacific Capital Bancorp.

Villegas is a graduate of Santa Barbara City College, received his bachelor of arts degree from UCSB and did graduate work at UCSB and the Universidad Autonoma de Mexico.

“The new Heritage Oaks Bank full service banking office in Goleta will complement our downtown Santa Barbara full service office, adding convenience for our customers,” Villegas said. “Goleta is a great place to do business, and I’m excited about serving our customers with the special attention for which Heritage Oaks Bank is well known.”

Villegas is active in the community, serving on the Santa Barbara Foundation Board of Trustees, the Antioch University Board of Trustees and on the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He previously served on the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees, and has served on the boards of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Channel Islands YMCA.

— Kevin Moon is the marketing director for Heritage Oaks Bank.