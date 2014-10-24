Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Luis Villegas Joins Heritage Oaks Bank as Goleta Branch Manager

By Kevin Moon for Heritage Oaks Bank | October 24, 2014 | 3:46 p.m.

Luis Villegas
Luis Villegas

Simone Lagomarsino, president and CEO of Heritage Oaks Bancorp, is pleased to announce that Luis Villegas recently joined Heritage Oaks Bank as vice president and branch manager of the Goleta office at 5738 Calle Real, which will open later this year.

“Luis is a great addition to our management team,” Lagomarsino said. “His outstanding leadership skills, commitment to customer service and banking experience will serve our clients well as we continue to expand our presence throughout Santa Barbara County.”

Villegas’ banking management and business development experience is extensive, including many years as a senior relationship banker with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. Previously, he served as the Hispanic segment market manager for Pacific Capital Bancorp.

Villegas is a graduate of Santa Barbara City College, received his bachelor of arts degree from UCSB and did graduate work at UCSB and the Universidad Autonoma de Mexico.

“The new Heritage Oaks Bank full service banking office in Goleta will complement our downtown Santa Barbara full service office, adding convenience for our customers,” Villegas said. “Goleta is a great place to do business, and I’m excited about serving our customers with the special attention for which Heritage Oaks Bank is well known.”

Villegas is active in the community, serving on the Santa Barbara Foundation Board of Trustees, the Antioch University Board of Trustees and on the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He previously served on the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees, and has served on the boards of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Channel Islands YMCA.

— Kevin Moon is the marketing director for Heritage Oaks Bank.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 