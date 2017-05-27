Luis Villegas New VP, Branch Manager at Rabobank Goleta

Rabobank N.A. has named Luis Villegas vice president and branch manager for its Goleta location, 5956 Calle Real.

In his new role, Villegas manages daily operations as well as personal and business lending activities at the branch.

Villegas brings more than a decade of financial services experience to the position. Prior to joining Rabobank, he held various management positions with Heritage Oaks Bank, Union Bank and Pacific Capital Bancorp in the Santa Barbara area.

Villegas has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Latin American Literature from UCSB and an associate’s in arts degree from Santa Barbara City College.

He was an instructor at SBCC for 10 years, where he taught courses in English, Spanish and ethnic studies.

Active in his community, Villegas is currently president of the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Santa Barbara Foundation Board of Trustees.

He also has held positions with other organizations including the Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees, Channel Island YMCA Board and the California Community College League Board of Trustees.

For more information, visit www.rabobankamerica.com.

— Lauren Weber for Rabobank N.A.