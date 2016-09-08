Golf
Luka Lund Leads Santa Barbara to First Golf Win
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 8, 2016 | 5:41 p.m.
Luka Lund earned medalist honors to lead Santa Barbara High to a 270-336 girls golf win over Santa Maria on Thursday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.
Lund, a sophomore exchange student from Denmark, shot 50, helping the Dons to their first victory of the season.
Freshmen Maddie Malmsten and Cali Lingle both shot 52s, sophomore Malta Olhiser carded a 56 and freshman Allie Womack scored a 60 to round out Santa Barbara's lineup.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.